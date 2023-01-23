‘Our safety and security jeopardised… we are tortured beyond measure’

Anita Jain, resident of Sector 10

“Our safety and security is jeopardised and we are tortured beyond measure due to builders’ callous attitude. We demand strict action against them in order to set an example.”

D K Syal, resident of Sector 15

“In addition to the harm that this building has already caused us, it will do more harm when it is occupied. I want previous strength of my house, regardless of the amount of money that needs to be spent.

Harichand Hans, resident of Sector 11

“My house is now tilted due to faulty foundation of the newly constructed building. Construction work should be stopped immediately to prevent further deterioration of the structure.”

S C Sharma, resident of Sector 11

“I’m 80 years old and live with my wife. I’ve done everything I can, but no one is listening to us. I want them to compensate me until I am completely satisfied. The builder who ruined my house should be held accountable.”

Shashi Kapoor, resident of Sector 11

“We oppose the current HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) policy. Repairs should be done to our satisfaction.”

Sisham Bala, resident of Sector 10

“I want at least Rs 50-60 lakh in compensation as my entire life saving was invested in building this house.”

S K Gupta, resident of Sector 15

“Panchkula should not be turned into Joshimath, and the government should learn from its mistakes. HSVP does not meet my expectations. I applied to HSVP over a year ago, but there has been no hearing.”

J L Nanda, resident of Sector 16

“My case is currently pending with the CM office, which has recommended that an inquiry be held, which has been pending for the past three years. The report by structural engineer was against 832/16 and he was appointed by HSVP itself.”

Dr B L Tondon, resident of Sector 4

“Any structure with more than three floors is illegal because it not only endangers the environment but also endangers human life. This should be taken into account.”