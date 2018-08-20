Our focus will be to gain central university status for PU, says Gill-Goswamy group

The Yograj-Amarinder group has also promised to get the status of central university. Express Archives The Yograj-Amarinder group has also promised to get the status of central university. Express Archives

WITH A day left for the election to the Panjab University Teachers’ Association, the Rajesh Gill-JK Goswamy group held their first press conference on Sunday in which they discussed their manifesto for the year.

The Yograj-Amarinder group also held a press conference on Saturday in which they released their manifesto of 27 promises, including setting up online complaints mechanism and appointment of new facility.

Prof Gill, who was also the president for 2017-18, will once again be contesting the presidential post. “My team is more or less the same as last year with some changes here and there. We have a mature team and able leaders such as Prof J K Goswamy,” she added.

Prof Gill said the focus would largely be on gaining central university status for PU, early implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, PhD increments, better housing for teachers and Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions for younger faculty members.

“The only way to consolidate PU’s financial position is to get central university status. Also, the early implementation of 7th Pay Commission is in the interest of all teachers, students and non-teaching staff,” she added.

The group stated that it is committed to governance reforms and will be standing by the resolutions that they passed in their general body meeting in May. The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) had called for an open debate among all the stakeholders of PU to begin a democratic dialogue over the nature of governance reforms and the recommendations.

It claimed that the suggested reforms in the V-C’s affidavit will choke the freedom of speech and democratic system of government enshrined in the PU Calendar. “The younger faculty members are suffering because they’re not being granted PhD increments. From Day 1, we will be working towards this end, so that our teachers are also on a par with other universities,” said Prof Gill.

Another major issue that the group will take up is the teachers’ housing issue. Prof Gill added that visiting the teachers’ flats was an agonising experience. “We will push for the repair and renovation of these flats and are also going to propose 100 flats for younger faculty members. The existing accommodation is in a dilapidated state and teachers have to run from pillar to post to even get a complaint in at the XEN office,” she said.

The group, if it is given a chance to come to power, has promised to evolve a system where the process of lodging complaints is streamlined and teachers could live with dignity. “If we get another chance, we assure you that we will do something for our young faculty members too and help in promoting a more research-friendly environment on the campus. Teachers will be welcome to approach us with any issue. If we have been able to perform last year, it’s because of the teaching community,” added Prof Gill.

The Yograj-Amarinder group has also promised to get the status of central university so that the financial issue could be sorted out. They too will be working to implement the 7th Pay Commission, PhD increments and promotions for dental faculty, among other issues.

Prof Yograj Angrish will be contesting for the presidential post against Prof Gill. The Yograj-Amarinder group had also targeted Prof Gill’s group, stating that their team was strongly opposed to the policy of “stealthily promoting personal agendas under the tutelage of PUTA”.

To this, Prof Gill said, “It’s easy to point fingers at others. I won’t say much in this regard, but only our work in the past one year can speak for us. We will continue to work for the teachers’ community if chosen this time too.”

