Our community music group is much more than just a musical band: Soul’s Diet brings Sufism to stage

“Aao rab ji tussi taan aa sakde ho, vich udeekan la ke assi taan tyaar baithe haan, lang na jaiyo kithe vich gali de bai ke pehredar baithe haan”. .. these are the lyrics rendered by the lead vocalist of a band aptly titled Soul’s Diet.

“Safar” an event in the befitting environs of the Yogamoreshala at Kansal gave the group an open space not only in its physical context but also openness to acknowledge, encourage the community folk singers who have taken upon themselves to carry the legacy of the old folk tales and songs to our doorstep.

Soul’s diet is the brainchild of Vikram, a young artist who after having worked in the commercial space, felt the thirst for satiating the need for soul enrichment and encouraging other lesser-known artistes to initiate the youth and remind the others of Sufism which lies more in thought, lyrics and letting go.

Vikram says: “Our community music group is much more than just a musical band. It is a thought, an effort of like-minded people on the path of self-realisation to instil within us all a moment of silence that has always been there. Music has always been a medium to take us deep within. And so, we too have come up with different flavours of music like kirtan, Sufi, which you may choose from, as a nourishment for your soul.”

Vikram accompanied by five other young artistes with Gurdeep on the rabab and mandolin, an instrument lesser heard in the city, and others on dholak, flute, keyboard and synthesizer.

Of course, the vocalist who puts in melody through his vocal chords was a reminder of the Sufi style of rendition with his eyes in sync with his inner magic and his fingers on the harmonium, Sat Singh Nagar reminded one of the Ajmer sharif and Hazrat Nizammuddin dargah where many an evening the Sufi within swirls to such magic.

The Yogamoreshala , which is a yoga studio run by Hugo (Hartaj) has to its credit a space willingly open to music, art, theatre as Hugo believes yoga is within.

“YogAmoreShala is a space which came into being to bring in people together and offer them tools to connect within to the person who resides within and to simplify life. We offer and host different modalities and embodiment practices to assist an individual. To the core the teachings and sharing’s are in YOGA. It blends in through different traditions and lineages taking into account the practices that best work for the modern man living in the 22nd century, ” he says.

Besides Yoga, Shamanic Breathwork Journey, Ecstatic Dance, Sound Healing, Drum Circle, Expression through Music and Fitness Programs are offered.

“Hum to aatma ki khurak de rahein hain,” Vikram says. “In the times of organic food and immunity booster doses and vaccine, the soul maybe ready and we have the nourishment here in soul’s diet and Yogamoreshala.”