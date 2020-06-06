Our aim is to make Centre admit that Op Blue Star was a blunder: SGPC

“It is very obvious that our first target is not compensation amount, but to make Union government realise that this attack was unjustified. Our first aim is to make the government apologise for the attack,” Longowal said. “It is very obvious that our first target is not compensation amount, but to make Union government realise that this attack was unjustified. Our first aim is to make the government apologise for the attack,” Longowal said.

SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal Friday told The Indian Express that while discussing a negotiated settlement to a 35-year-old case claiming damages from Centre for Operation Blue Star, the first aim would be to make the government to admit that the operation was a “blunder”.

Speaking on the eve of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, he said: “SGPC has been fighting case for over three decades to claim the compensation for the damage cause by Operation Blue Star.”

This case is not only to claim compensation amount but also to make government realise that it was totally wrong to attack Golden Temple and Akal Takht. As part of ongoing proceedings of the damage suit pending in Delhi High Court, a message has come from Union Home ministry for meeting to settle case outside court. We have been waiting coronavirus outbreak to end to initiate the talks.”

Longowal added: “It is very obvious that our first target is not compensation amount, but to make Union government realise that this attack was unjustified. Our first aim is to make the government apologise for the attack. Government must admit that attack was biggest blunder. It is very big issue for us. Compensation amount is secondary,” said the SGPC president.

Asked if SAD, and its alliance partner can be helpful in closure of issue, Longowal said, “BJP should play part in it.”

Meanwhile, the SGPC, Amritsar district administration and Punjab Police are hoping for a low turning of devotees to observe Operation Blue Star anniversary Saturday. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said that 36th Ghallughara Day will be observed symbolically at Akal Takht due to the pandemic outbreak.

Talking about preparations for the 36th anniversary day, Longowal said, “We are expecting low turnout of devotees for Ghallughara day due to Covid-19 restrictions. Day will be observed symbolically. Akhand Path Bhog will be performed and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh will deliver speech for community.”

SGPC had also written a letter to district administration to restrict the entry of media into Golden Temple premises for the anniversary function.

On the request of SGPC, district administration also issued instructions for the journalists and photographers.

