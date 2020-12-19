Panchkula: Our aim grassroots betterment, says Cong’s Ahluwalia; Goyal promises fast-paced development under BJP

BJP mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal during his election campaign in Panchkula on Friday. (Express photo)

Congress Mayoral candidate from Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia on Friday hit out at the BJP for claiming that she did not allow development in the city.

“In reality, it is BJP which put hurdles in the path of development rather than supporting it. Nobody could deny the development works carried out by us during our last tenure at Panchkula MC,” she said.

She further said: “Panchkula people have seen my work. We are here to serve them again.”

Talking about shifting of the garbage dumping site away from residential areas, she said that she prompted passed a resolution in the matter during her time, though however it was not executed further.

Commenting on the current state of projects initiated during her time, she said, “To check the stray animals issue, we had planned a cattle shed at Sudarshanpur. It is also lying incomplete.”

She added: “If voted to power, we will accelerate all-around development as we did in our last tenure. Our motto is to work for the betterment of people at grassroots as we belief in the growth of all.”

2 removed from party

Meanwhile, Anil Chauhan and Mukesh Siraswal, who were earlier working with the Panchkula Congress, were fired from the party, allegedly for standing independently in the civic body elections after they were denied tickets by the party. Neither withdrew their names from the nominations Friday.

Congress intensifies poll campaign

Ahluwalia held 14 public meetings in ward no. 20 on Friday. The meetings at Kot, Bader, Dabkori, Toka, Khangeshra, Alipur Town, Naggel Khurd, Jalauli, Khatola, Khatoli, Mattawala and Ashiana block, Sector 26 witnessed huge gatherings of villagers.

Former Haryana deputy CM Chander Mohan, Congress MLA from Kalka Pardeep Chaudary, and party candidate from ward 20 Salim Khan accompanied Upinder to the meetings.

“Now you are seeing what is happening in our country. The villagers and farmers are forced to sit on dharna,” said Upinder while at the meetings.

She added: “Even in this biting cold they are out in the open for their demands. But this heartless government has no feelings and they are paying no attention to farmers’ pleas. It was the Congress government who took care of all. The change starts from grassroots. So it’s high time for you to bring change and support Congress for all-round development of your area.”

Stating that her special focus would be improve basic amenities in villages and bring them at par with urban areas, she said, “We carried out many development projects in villages including construction and re-carpeting of roads, setting up parks for children and community centres, we will carry it on if voted to power again.”

Urging villagers to vote for Congress, Chander Mohan said, “On one side it was Congress government which brought all-around development in the country by taking everybody with them. On the other side, its the BJP government which is an anti- farmers, anti-labourerers and anti-employees. The BJP government only works for the welfare of 4-5 families. Everything is getting privatised by selling to a few select corporates.”

“Baroda poll has already taught them a lesson and now not it’s your turn to do the same. All countrymen’s eyes are now on Panchkula people to see how they respond to oppressive policies of BJP in this election…Upinder herself hails from a rural background and she knows the condition and problems very well. Congress victory in Panchkula MC will be a win of the common man, villagers and farmers,” he added.

Congress member switches to BJP

Congress veteran Krishna Nanha Aggarwal, who filed his nomination for the mayoral candidate from Congress after being denied the ticket, extended his support to BJP’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal Friday.

“He (Goyal) is with society and an honest and social person, so I give my support to him,” said Aggarwal.

Goyal said that the party is getting full support from all sections of society. He thanked Krishna Nanha and said that policies should be passed on to people to ensure victory for the BJP mayor as well as BJP’s councillor candidates. During meetings in Moginand village, he said that workers were being ignored by Congress, and those who had worked for the party for years had been sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Shirdi Sai Seva Samaj also pledged its support to BJP candidate.

If voted to power, development will be fast-paced: BJP’s mayoral candidate

Addressing public meetings held in Dubkouri and Behar villages, Kulbhushan Goyal said that the BJP government is making significant contribution in the development of rural areas. “Sewerage treatment plants are being set up in the villages of Barwala by the government. Other facilities including community centres, streets, drains have been provided in rural areas,” he said, commenting on the works undertaken as part of the AMRUT scheme of the Centre.

Problems that remain, will also be solved, he added.

Goyal further said: “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are in government and local MLA and Assembly Speaker Gianchand Gupta is from BJP, then when the municipal corporation mayor also gets elected from the same party, all round development of the city will take place.”

“More work will be done for development than the triple engine. When there is a BJP government everywhere, people will not have any problem in getting any work done. When the Centre and state government are together, development work in the city will be fast-paced,” he said.

