Government makes it mandatory for all shops, offices to put up signboards in Punjabi, gives 6 months to comply

It will be mandatory for shops and establishments in Punjab to put up signboards in Punjabi with the state cabinet on Tuesday approving an amendment in relevant rules to promote the language. The cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, approved an amendment in the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules, 1958 by insertion of new rules 23 and 24, after existing rule 22, to promote Punjabi.

A spokesperson of the chief minister’s office said that following the amendment, it will be mandatory for every establishment to display its name on its board in Gurmukhi script. However, other languages can also be used to display names on the board in addition to Punjabi. All establishments will have to comply within six months of the amendment coming into force. Whoever contravenes the new provisions shall be punishable with fine not exceeding Rs 1,000 for first offence and Rs 2,000 for every subsequent offence, the spokesperson said.

The state government had earlier exhorted people to put all the signboards on private and public buildings across the state in Punjabi language before International Mother Language Day, which falls on February 21.

SOP for Old pension scheme

The Cabinet also gave approval to an officers’ committee set up for formulating the standard operating procedure for the implementation of the old pension scheme in the state. In January, the state government had constituted the committee of the finance department to formulate SOP for the implementation of the OPS. In November last year, the state cabinet had approved the implementation of the OPS scheme, which was discontinued in 2004.

Young Entrepreneur Programme

The Cabinet gave its nod to implement Punjab Young Entrepreneur Programme, which envisions development of entrepreneurial skills and mindsets in students of government schools “to prepare them for the real world as job creators and problem solvers for the country in general and Punjab in particular”. Under this, a Business Blasters Programme has been launched as per which the department will provide seed money to a group of students to develop and implement a business idea at the rate of Rs 2,000 per student.

Affordable colony policy, 2023

The cabinet also gave approval to notify an Affordable Colony Policy, 2023. The policy proposes to increase the saleable area from 62 per cent to 65 per cent and further to reduce charges like CLU to 50 per cent of the applicable charges in respective zones in the state.

Integrated logistics and logistics park policy

With the aim of holistic development of the logistics sector, the cabinet also accorded approval to an Integrated Logistics and Logistics Park Policy. The policy offers several incentives for the development of infrastructure like logistics parks and trucker parks/wayside amenities.

District and sessions judges

The cabinet gave its nod to convert 101 temporary posts of District and Sessions Judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge and 270 temporary posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division)-cum-Judicial Magistrate of State Subordinate Courts into permanent posts to further strengthen the judicial system in the state.

CLU within 45 days

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to simplify the process of issuing change of land use (CLU) within 45 days. This whole process sometimes takes more than six months which causes undue delay in projects, said the spokesperson.

Foodgrains transportation policy 2023

The Cabinet approved the Punjab Foodgrains Transportation Policy 2023 and the Punjab Food grains Labour and Cartage Policy 2023. Government of Punjab through its agencies and FCI procures food grains from various designated mandis.

In 2023, works of food grain transportation, labour and cartage of food grains will be allotted through a competitive and transparent online tender system. Punjab government has sought an upward revision of 25 per cent in wage of labourers from the FCI. However, the central agency has allowed only 20 per cent due to which the state government has agreed for gap funding of 5 per cent to secure rights of labours for which state government will spend Rs 7-8 crore.

Pay hike for patwaris

The Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval to increase the salary of ‘Patwari’ (revenue official) on contractual basis from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 and to extend the upper age limit from 64 to 67 years with effect from August 16, 2022.

Quota for riot, terrorism victims extended

The Cabinet also gave a go ahead to extend reservation of 5 per cent to riots/ terrorist victims in allotment of plots/ houses by Urban Estates/ Improvement Trusts/ Pepsu Township Development board and others without any financial concession. The policy had expired on December 31, 2021 but with this decision the policy will be extended for five more years, i.e., upto December 31, 2026.