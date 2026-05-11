OTT series on Lawrence Bishnoi: HC finds nothing objectionable in content, allows Zee5 to release it after dropping Lawrence, Punjab from title

During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General, Maninderjit Singh Bedi opposed the release of the documentary in its existing form and submitted before the court that the series amounted to glorification of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (File image )

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday did not find any objectionable content in the doc-useries “Lawrence of Punjab” and allowed the makers to stream it but after removing “Lawrence” and “Punjab” from the title, its trailer and promotional material.

A bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal passed the order while hearing a plea by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited challenging directions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, advising against the release of the documentary.

During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General, Maninderjit Singh Bedi opposed the release of the documentary in its existing form and submitted before the court that the series amounted to glorification of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.