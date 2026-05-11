OTT series on Lawrence Bishnoi: HC finds nothing objectionable in content, allows Zee5 to release it after dropping Lawrence, Punjab from title

A bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal passed the order while hearing a plea by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited challenging directions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, advising against the release of the documentary.

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readChandigarhMay 11, 2026 10:37 PM IST
lawrence bishnoiDuring the hearing, Punjab Advocate General, Maninderjit Singh Bedi opposed the release of the documentary in its existing form and submitted before the court that the series amounted to glorification of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (File image )
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday did not find any objectionable content in the doc-useries “Lawrence of Punjab” and allowed the makers to stream it but after removing “Lawrence” and “Punjab” from the title, its trailer and promotional material.

A bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal passed the order while hearing a plea by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited challenging directions issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, advising against the release of the documentary.

During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General, Maninderjit Singh Bedi opposed the release of the documentary in its existing form and submitted before the court that the series amounted to glorification of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The State further submitted that the issue concerning the alleged jail interview of Bishnoi was already pending before a division bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Advocate General also informed the court that, pursuant to earlier directions issued by the High Court in CWP-PIL-93 of 2023, the Punjab government had facilitated removal of more than 2,000 social media videos and posts allegedly linked to gangster glorification and the Bishnoi interview controversy.

The counsel appearing for Bishnoi objected to the docu-series claiming that it would damage his client’s reputation and potentially prejudice the cases currently pending in various courts. The bench, however, held there was little ground to oppose a documentary containing information already available in the public domain.

After hearing all parties, the bench observed that it had gone through documentary and was of the prima facie opinion that it did not appear to glorify any individual. The court noted that the documentary largely comprised information already available in the public domain including newspaper clippings.

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The court observed that the documentary can be released, subject to modification of its title and promotional content. The bench directed the makers to change the title and further observed that the names “Lawrence Bishnoi” and “Punjab” should not be used while releasing the series, including in trailers and posters.

In its plea, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited petitioner had argued that the documentary was based on material already available in the public domain, including media reports, archival material and expert commentary, and did not promote or incite criminal activity.

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

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