‘OSD to Amit Shah’ defrauds Panchkula resident of `60 lakh

A resident of Panchkula was defrauded of Rs 60 lakh by a person pretending to be OSD to Home Minister Amit Shah on the pretext of allotting a petrol pump in his name.

The complainant has been identified as Amit Kumar Suman, resident of Gbumadeo Raj in Kalka, Panchkula district.

The FIR said, “It is that the appellant was introduced by his friend Nayab Chaudhary, resident of village Kalka, to accused Amit Chaudhary in the year 2020. The accused described himself as the OSD to Amit Shah.”

The accused allegedly told the complainant that he has provided jobs to several unemployed youths and allotted several petrol pumps to people.

“He then said that the HP Petrol Pump which is in HMT Pinjore is not running well and if I was willing to pay about Rs 70 lakh, I could be allotted the said petrol pump,” the FIR read.

The amount had to be paid in two instalments of Rs 60 lakh at one go and Rs 10 lakh after the petrol pump had been allotted. After the complainant paid him the first instalment, the accused told him that he had spoken to the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, and the HMT petrol pump will soon be allotted to the complainant.

“The accused took a copy of all my documents and got me to sign several documents,” the complainant alleged in the FIR.

The complainant asked the accused several times about the allotment of the said petrol pump, but citing the pandemic, the accused kept delaying. It was in June 2020 that the accused handed over an NOC under the complainant’s name via WhatsApp, in which it was written that the possession of HP Petrol Pump was given to the complainant on October 10, 2020, at 10.10 am.

“When I approached the accused for the said petrol pump, he said the NOC had been cancelled due to Covid,” read the FIR.

It was after this that the complainant became suspicious and asked for his money back. While the accused initially paid him in cheques which bounced at banks, he later threatened to hurt him and his family as he had “high connections in the ministry”.

The accused has been booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 of the IPC.