Rajasthan tops Northern Zone with 17.39 lakh children; Punjab, Haryana follow

Latest PLFS data reveals Rajasthan has the highest number of out-of-school adolescents (14-18 years) in the northern region at over 17.3 lakh, followed by Punjab and Haryana.

Rajasthan has the highest 17,39,089 out-of-school children, aged 14-18, among the northern states and Union Territories, followed by Punjab at 4,24,110 and Haryana at 3,44,446, according to the latest data of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 presented at the 22nd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council in Shimla for discussions on measures to reduce school dropout rates in the region.

According to the data, among 17,39,089 children in Rajasthan, 8,24,712 are boys — out of the total population of 41,13,591 boys in the age group — and 9,14,377 are girls — out of the total population of 37,41,100 girls in the state.

Similarly, among 4,24,110 children in Punjab, 2,27,416 are boys, out of the total population of 11,80,223 boys and 1,96,694 girls, out of the total population of 10,70,466 girls in the state.