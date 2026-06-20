Rajasthan tops Northern Zone with 17.39 lakh children; Punjab, Haryana follow

Himachal ranked 6th at 64,055 out-of-school children; Chandigarh 7th at 8,596

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaJun 20, 2026 10:22 PM IST
Latest PLFS data reveals Rajasthan has the highest number of out-of-school adolescents (14-18 years) in the northern region at over 17.3 lakh, followed by Punjab and Haryana.Latest PLFS data reveals Rajasthan has the highest number of out-of-school adolescents (14-18 years) in the northern region at over 17.3 lakh, followed by Punjab and Haryana.
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Rajasthan has the highest 17,39,089 out-of-school children, aged 14-18, among the northern states and Union Territories, followed by Punjab at 4,24,110 and Haryana at 3,44,446, according to the latest data of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2023-24 presented at the 22nd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Northern Zonal Council in Shimla for discussions on measures to reduce school dropout rates in the region.

According to the data, among 17,39,089 children in Rajasthan, 8,24,712 are boys — out of the total population of 41,13,591 boys in the age group — and 9,14,377 are girls — out of the total population of 37,41,100 girls in the state.

Similarly, among 4,24,110 children in Punjab, 2,27,416 are boys, out of the total population of 11,80,223 boys and 1,96,694 girls, out of the total population of 10,70,466 girls in the state.

In Haryana, of the 3,44,446 children, 2,03,906 are boys, out of the total population of 13,65,434 and 1,40,540 girls, out of the total population of 10,12,140.

Delhi has 1,51,649 out-of-school children in the age group, including 1,10,669 boys and 40,980 girls.

Himachal Pradesh reported 64,055 children not attending school; of these, 29,795 are boys, and 34,260 are girls. The PLFS 2023-24 estimates the total population in this age group in the state at 2,94,037 boys and 2,56,680 girls.

Jammu and Kashmir has 85,785 out-of-school children, comprising 36,935 boys and 48,850 girls.

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Chandigarh reported 8,596 out-of-school children, including 2,033 boys and 6,563 girls, while Ladakh recorded the lowest number in the region, with 2,236 children not attending school, including 1,763 boys and 473 girls.

Overall, the northern region accounts for 28,19,966 children, 14,37,229 boys and 13,82,737 girls, aged 14-18 years, not attending school

A senior officer of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “The states and Union Territories covered under the Northern Zonal Council include Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi and Chandigarh. There is a need to bring down these figures.”

The officer said, “The new PLFS Survey is scheduled to be held in the coming months.”

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Officials said the data, drawn from PLFS 2023-24, was discussed for measures to reduce school dropout rates and improve school attendance across the northern states and Union Territories.

The figures, they said, would help governments identify vulnerable groups and formulate targeted interventions to bring out-of-school children back into the education system.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

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