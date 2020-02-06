Organ donation: Dip in cadaver supply at PGIMER since 2017, ROTTO blames lack of awareness, proper certification committee

Many hospitals under ROTTO northern region are not allowed to harvest donated organs even after receiving consent from next of kin, as they do not have a Brain Dead Certification Committee. (File) Many hospitals under ROTTO northern region are not allowed to harvest donated organs even after receiving consent from next of kin, as they do not have a Brain Dead Certification Committee. (File)

Since 2016, the number of cadavers received for organ transplantation at the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (ROTTO) of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has tapered down from 44 in 2016 to 31 by the end of 2019.

Members of ROTTO attribute this dip to a complex system of facilitating and carrying out organ transplantations in India. “We established ROTTO for the northern region of India here at PGIMER in 2016. The number of cadavers donated had significantly spiked in 2017, after which the number has plateaued in 30s,” says a consultant at ROTTO PGIMER.

In accordance with the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, five ROTTO’s come under the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO).

Facilitating transplantation across northern region

The ROTTO for the northern region of the country is headquartered at PGIMER, which allegedly has the best harvesting and transplantation technologies and practices in the region. The role of ROTTO PGIMER, hence, is to facilitate the transplantation of donated organs not only within PGIMER, but at hospitals in the entire northern region of Indian.

“Till now, no organ that was donated and harvested from a cadaver has gone to waste at PGIMER, except for one, where the boy’s kidneys were infected and could not be used,” says Dr Vivek Koushal, a nodal officer for ROTTO at PGIMER. “If we do not get a matching recipient at PGIMER, we make sure we find a matching recipient elsewhere in the region and alert the recipient well in advance and co-ordinate to make sure that the organ is transplanted in time,” says Dr Koushal.

Dr Koushal adds that the number of cadavers received for donation depend on several arbitrary factors which include timely referral of potential brain dead donours to PGIMER. “A lot of these potential donours are referred to us too late, in a condition where their organs cannot be used even when we have acquired consent for donation,” says Dr Koushal.

Brain dead certification committee

Many hospitals under ROTTO northern region are not allowed to harvest donated organs even after receiving consent from next of kin, as they do not have a Brain Dead Certification Committee. “In medical terms, brain dead means dead, even if the heart continues. So apart from live donations, which occurs between family members primarily, potential donations can only be received from brain dead patients,” says the consultant.

Once a potential organ donation from a brain dead patient is identified, apart from taking the consent from the potential donour’s next of kin, medical officials involved in transplantation have to get the potential donour screened by a Brain Dead Certification Committee. This panel of experts for brain stem death certification have to certify whether the potential donor is brain dead at the time at which they are first notified of the case, and then another time, once the patient has been assumed brain dead for a few hours, to make sure that no mishap occurs in the certification process.

“Often, many hospitals do not even have such a committee, or an appropriate authority that can register such a committee of medical experts, hence, these places have to send the potential donours here, causing unnecessary delay,” says Dr Koushal. According to the doctor, even big private hospitals that have the medical expertise and technology to perform full proof transplantation surgeries often do not have a brain death certification committee, rendering them incapable of receiving organs from donated cadavers.

According to data on cadaver organ donation between 2017 and 2019 in the northern region, excluding Delhi NCR, PGIMER has had the most number of cadaver donations, 105, from which 203 kidneys, 38 livers, 10 hearts, 13 pancreas, and 2 lungs were successfully transplanted. After PGIMER, the most number of cadavers were donated at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. “Hospitals in Rajasthan are under a well functioning State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation. Hence, they also have brain death certification committees, which is why they can receive more cadaver donations,” says Dr Koushal.

Creating Awareness

Beyond legal restraints and medical advances, what seems to drive organ donations is awareness among the masses regarding the issue, or the lack thereof. A consolidated team of field and social workers employed by ROTTO in Chandigarh work towards creating this awareness through organ donation awareness camps and pledge drives.

“Many people think, if you ask them to pledge for organ donation, they are giving their consent for donation, which is not the same as pledging,” says the consultant for ROTTO. Pledging for organ donation is merely a tool for increasing awareness and removing stigma around organ donation. Actual consent for donating organs has to be received from the brain dead patient’s closest relative, post the patient is declared brain dead.

“People think pledging means we will just unlawfully harvest their organs without their consent. Furthermore, people have the choice of withdrawing their pledge whenever they wish to,” adds the consultant. A recommendation made by a panel of experts from PGIMER to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in October 2019, also states that an option for withdrawal of consent be added to the rules of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

“People believe if they give their consent, we will not do our best to treat the patient and ensure their survival. So people have their apprehensions regarding organ donations that need to be dispelled, then only can the number of cadavers donated will rise,” says the doctor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.