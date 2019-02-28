Organ donation by family of soldier, Ludhiana resident helps save lives of eight

Kidneys donated by the family of 60-year-old Captain Manjit Kumar (retd) from Ambala, saved lives of two patients suffering from renal failure and battling for survival at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, on Wednesday. His cornea also helped in restoring eye sight among two more patients.

Captain Kumar, a resident of Vikas Puri, Ambala, was grievously injured when his two-wheeler was hit by a vehicle on February 23. After first aid at a nearby hospital, the family rushed him to PGI on the same day. He was declared brain dead on February 25.

Braving their own tragedy, the family expressed willingness to donate organs of Captain Kumar. His wife, Gurmeet Kaur, consented for organ donation, following which, his kidneys and cornea were harvested for transplantation.

Gurmeet Kaur said, ‘’My husband was a brave soldier. We have done what he would have wanted us to do. I felt like he was telling us that this is what he wanted. For us, it was all about honouring him. He spent his life saving others and now he has done that in death too.’’

Professor Vipin Kaushal, nodal officer, ROTTO PGIMER, said, ‘’ There cannot be anything bigger than the gift of life. With this courageous gesture, the family has saved four lives. We have no words to express our gratitude’’.

In another case, family of Varinder Kumar, a resident of Samrala near Ludhiana, donated his organs on February 19 and helped save four lives.

Varinder Kumar suffered a serious head injury after an accidental fall at his residence. After initial treatment at an adjoining hospital, the family rushed him to PGIMER on February 17. Two days later, he was declared brain dead, when the family decided to donate his organs.

Komal Rani, his wife, said, “It was a very tough decision. However, we thought we might be able to save someone else the pain and torture of losing a family member. Who would know better than us how much it hurts to lose a family member. He will continue to live amongst us through these recipients.”