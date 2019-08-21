Chandigarh: Ordnance factory employee unions go on month-long strike

The ordnance factory’s unions across India, including Chandigarh, went on a strike from Tuesday, in protest against the handing over of the ordnance factories of the country to the corporate sector.

The strike, which is likely to continue till September 19, was announced by the employee of the Defense Karamchari Union (DKU), Defense Workers Union (DWU) and Defense Employees Union (DEU) of Chandigarh ordnance factory, at the Industrial Area of Chandigarh.

According to a release issued by the protesting unions, the strike against the corporation of ordnance factories. The unions alleged that the Indian ordinance defence factories, which are called the fourth pillar of national security, was being handed over to the corporate companies, putting the national security in danger.

The protesters also alleged that the corporate sector, if given the authorisation of ordnance factories would misuse the weapons of the country any time, however, the present government was misguiding the people in the name of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), although most of the PSUs were on the verge of shut down.

The unions demanded that the ordnance factories should not be handed over to the corporate sector and, rather, it should remain under the control of the Defense Ministry.