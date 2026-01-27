Orange alert issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh: Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail likely

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 7.7°C in Ludhiana. Chandigarh also recorded 10.1°C, while Amritsar reported 10.3°C and Patiala 9.2°C. Light rainfall was observed at a few places, including Amritsar (0.5 mm) and Mansa (2.5 mm), while most areas remained dry. (PTI File Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange weather alerts for several districts of Punjab, Haryana, and the Chandigarh region, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail on Tuesday. It has been raining in several parts of both states since early morning.

Punjab weather update

An orange alert has been issued for areas, including Sangrur, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Patiala, Nabha, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Ludhiana East, Rup Nagar, Balachaur, etc. Moderate thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, hail, and strong winds ranging between 40-60 kmph, are likely in these regions.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert remains in effect for a large portion of the state, where light thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph are expected. Districts likely to be impacted include Mansa, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Moga, Firozpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Mohali, Chandigarh, and several adjoining areas.