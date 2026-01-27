Orange alert issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh: Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail likely

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange weather alerts for several districts of Punjab, Haryana, and the Chandigarh region, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and hail on Tuesday. It has been raining in several parts of both states since early morning.
An orange alert has been issued for areas, including Sangrur, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Patiala, Nabha, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Ludhiana East, Rup Nagar, Balachaur, etc. Moderate thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, hail, and strong winds ranging between 40-60 kmph, are likely in these regions.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert remains in effect for a large portion of the state, where light thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 30-40 kmph are expected. Districts likely to be impacted include Mansa, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Moga, Firozpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Mohali, Chandigarh, and several adjoining areas.
According to the IMD, these weather conditions may persist for the next two days due to an active western disturbance, and residents have been advised to remain cautious.
In Haryana, an orange alert has been issued for regions including Narnaul, Mahendragarh, Ateli, Kanina, Charkhi Dadri, Rewari, and Kosli, where moderate thunderstorms with hail, lightning, and winds of 40-60 kmph are likely.
Additionally, a yellow alert has been sounded for many other districts, with forecasts of light thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. Affected areas include Bhiwani, Hisar, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kaithal, Jind, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Ambala, Panchkula, and nearby regions.
The Tricity region—Chandigarh, SAS Nagar (Mohali), and Panchkula—is likely to experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The weather conditions are likely to continue over the next 2-3 hours, with wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph.
Authorities have advised people to avoid open areas during thunderstorms, stay away from loose structures and electric poles, and remain alert for possible disruptions caused by sudden weather changes.
The IMD has recorded a rise in minimum temperatures across Punjab and Haryana as of January 27, indicating milder night conditions in both states.
In Haryana, the average minimum temperature has increased by 4.5°C since Monday and is now 1.9°C above normal. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 5.8°C in Gurgaon (AWS). Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1°C, while Ambala reported 11.5°C. Most districts across the state witnessed no rainfall during the past 24 hours, with only isolated locations reporting light precipitation.
In Punjab, the average minimum temperature rose by 3.6°C, remaining 3°C above normal. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 7.7°C in Ludhiana. Chandigarh also recorded 10.1°C, while Amritsar reported 10.3°C and Patiala 9.2°C. Light rainfall was observed at a few places, including Amritsar (0.5 mm) and Mansa (2.5 mm), while most areas remained dry.
According to the IMD, the rise in night temperatures reflects the influence of changing weather patterns.
