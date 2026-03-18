Orange alert in Punjab and Haryana: Fresh western disturbance to bring hail and gusty winds from tomorrow

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, while a yellow alert remains in force for the remaining areas, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and possible hailstorm activity beginning Thursday.
According to the Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh, a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan region from March 19, leading to a significant change in weather conditions across North India.
Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded at several places in Punjab and isolated parts of Haryana, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, while temperatures remained near normal.
With the alert in place, residents and farmers across Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh have been advised to stay updated with official weather advisories and take necessary precautions in the coming days.
Authorities have urged people to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity. Residents are advised to avoid stepping outdoors during storms, stay away from trees, electric poles and water bodies, and take shelter in safe and sturdy buildings. Livestock and children should be kept indoors.
Rise in minimum temperatures
As per the latest observations, minimum temperatures have shown a slight rise across both states. In Haryana, the average minimum temperature increased by around 2°C, remaining near normal. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 12.9°C at Canal Rest House, Saragthal, Sonipat.
In Punjab, the average minimum temperature rose by around 2.8°C and also remained near normal. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 12.5°C in Faridkot.
Major cities recorded minimum temperatures such as 13.5°C in Chandigarh, 15.6°C in Ludhiana, and 14.7°C in Patiala, indicating stable night conditions ahead of the approaching weather system.
Maximum temperatures likely to dip
The weather system is expected to bring a drop of 4-5°C in maximum temperatures over the next few days, providing temporary relief from rising heat. A gradual rise of 3-4°C is expected thereafter.
Rainfall and thunderstorm forecast
Light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places in Punjab, with intensity and spread likely to increase on Thursday and Friday. Similar conditions are expected over Haryana and Chandigarh starting Wednesday, with peak activity on Thursday and Friday.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) are likely at many places, while hailstorms may occur at isolated locations.
Impact on agriculture
Experts say that the expected moderate rainfall could benefit standing crops, particularly wheat, which is in its final stage of maturity. However, they cautioned that strong winds, hailstorms and heavy rainfall during this crucial ripening phase could damage crops such as wheat and mustard by causing lodging and grain loss.
Farmers have been advised to avoid irrigation and pesticide spraying during this period, ensure proper drainage in fields and safely store harvested produce to prevent losses.
Temporary disruptions in electricity and water supply due to strong winds and lightning are also likely.
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