Orange alert in Punjab and Haryana: Fresh western disturbance to bring hail and gusty winds from tomorrow

An elderly walks on a cloudy and rainy day, in Amritsar (Photo/PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, while a yellow alert remains in force for the remaining areas, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and possible hailstorm activity beginning Thursday.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Chandigarh, a fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the Himalayan region from March 19, leading to a significant change in weather conditions across North India.

Over the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded at several places in Punjab and isolated parts of Haryana, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, while temperatures remained near normal.