Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Lands: CAG tears into Punjab govt, most properties under scheme unsold

Twenty-three years after it was rolled out, the Optimum Utilisation of Vacant Government Lands (OUVGL) scheme in Punjab is running in losses and a debit balance to the tune of Rs 1,158 crore as of March 2019 was met by mortgaging OUVGL properties, an audit by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has noted in a report which was tabled in the recently held budget session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

The scheme was launched in June 1997 for optimum utilisation of vacant and under-utilised government lands, and Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) was designated as the nodal agency for overall planning, management and marketing of such lands. PUDA was given complete proprietary rights to sell, lease, mortgage and otherwise dispose of the properties in whatsoever manner deemed fit as per the decision of the empowered committee constituted by the state government.

The CAG report noted that between 2016 and 2019 alone, 61% residential, 73% commercial and 91% other properties identified under the scheme for sale had remained unsold.

“The scheme had a deficit of Rs 1,158.63 crore which was met with market loans by mortgaging the scheme properties. Cancellation of an auction despite getting a bid above the reserve price deprived revenue of Rs 335.57 crore,” noted the CAG report, adding that “offer of plots without mutation of land blocked Rs 25.52 crore, and Urban Haat, Amritsar, constructed at a cost of Rs 8.4 crore had remained non-functional, depriving the handicrafts artisans/handloom weavers of direct marketing facilities round the year.”

The CAG report pointed out various discrepancies, including “ignoring the scheme guidelines regarding adopting new marketing initiatives” and instead adopting “traditional system of sale through draw/auctions locally” and “not providing direct approach road to the sites, demarcation disputes, deterioration of development works, fixation of unreasonable reserve price and launching of schemes without development”.

The CAG report said, “Analysis of income and expenditure account of the scheme revealed that an expenditure of Rs 4,239.86 crore had been incurred against the total receipt of Rs 3,081.23 crore as of March 2019, leaving a debt balance of Rs 1,158.63 crore which was met by raising market loans against mortgage of OUVGL properties. Thus, even after 23 years of start of the scheme, no sale proceeds were deposited into the Consolidated Fund of the State as the scheme was running in losses.”

In conclusion, the CAG report said, “The PUDA did not adopt modern marketing techniques to sell the properties which led to very slow rate of disposal under the scheme. The PUDA floated the schemes without conducting demand survey leading to stagnation in disposal of properties. Timely efforts were not made to address planning issues to expedite the sale of unsold sites. Launching of the schemes for allotment of the residential and commercial properties to the general public without development of sites had not only led to avoidable payments of interest but also discouraged customers”.