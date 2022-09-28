Opposition leaders hit out at Railway ministry over pick and drop lane charges at Chandigarh station

Amid growing resentment over several irregularities in recently introduced pick and drop lane system at Chandigarh Railway station, a bunch of Opposition leaders on Tuesday hit out at the Union Ministry of railways for charging exorbitant rates for visitors.

Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib, Manish Tewari, on Tuesday raked the issue up on social media, with a tweet by the leader tagging Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Manish Tewari on Tuesday tweeted, “Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw ji, There is a strange level of extortion going on at Chandigarh Railway Station. Charging 1000 Rupees for one hour of parking is nuts (for lack of a better word). Kindly intervene and rescind it ASAP.”

Former Union Railway Minister and ex-Chandigarh MP, Pawan Kumar Bansal, too lambasted the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) for exorbitant parking charges, which have been introduced at Chandigarh railway station from Friday onwards.

On Friday, a new parking system for the pick-and-drop lane — under which people will be allowed free access for only six minutes, following which, they will be charged — was introduced, which has brought chaos and mismanagement in its wake.

“While unreasonably high parking charges have been imposed, no requisite facilities have been provided by the authorities to justify the same. It is atrocious that despite uncertain punctuality of some trains, a Rs 1,000 penalty has been fixed if parking duration exceeds 30 minutes,” Bansal said.

Meanwhile, amid the furore, senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala, Hari Mohan Singh, is likely visit Chandigarh railway station on Wednesday to check the system.