Opposition misleading on F&CC issue, committee’s financial powers will stand: Mohali Mayor

Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu contended the Opposition’s claims regarding the alleged decline in autonomy of the civic body’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) in a press conference on Tuesday, and said that the resolution to equip the committee with financial powers shall stand.

The mayor said that the Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) continues to have a financial strength of Rs 1 crore and he will soon convene a meeting of the committee.

He said that the opposition councillors have resorted to lies and deception to mislead the people and as a mayor it is his duty to expose them. Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal, Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, Municipal Commissioner Kamal Garg and SE Sanjay Kanwar were present on the occasion.

On Monday, Azad Group, which is in the Opposition, had issued a letter to the media saying that the local government department had directed the Mohali civic body that no work should be undertaken by the Finance and Contracts Committee before passing it in the meeting of the house. The group had also termed it a major setback for Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

The mayor said that the opposition councillors misled the people about the issuance of the letter. He said that the fact is that the letter has clarified the details of the last two letters (2013-14) and referred to Sections 42/1 and 42/4 of the Municipal Act, under which F&CC committees and other committees are formed, and they are given the financial powers.

Responding to a query from the media, Municipal Commissioner Kamal Garg said that as per the Municipal Act, the Finance and Contracts Committee could meet as before and pass development resolutions.

Referring to other development works of the city on the occasion, Mayor Jeeti Sidhu said that in view of the coming monsoon season the drainage system has been streamlined and people would not face any problem during the monsoon.

The Mayor also said that in order to get the animals out of the city, posters will soon be put up at villages under Mohali Municipal Corporation, saying that people can take their animals out of the city if they have their own place, otherwise they can contact the Municipal Corporation and a land will be provided to them outside the city.