Opposition intensifies protests against three farm laws across Haryana

The opposition Congress Friday held a daylong protest against the Centre’s farm laws in all 90 assembly constituencies of Haryana while Independent MLA Balram Kundu, who earlier this year withdrew support to the BJP-JJP alliance government in state, launched a hunger strike.

Congress workers sat on dharnas at various places, including Panchkula, Kaithal, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad, Sirsa and Mahendergarh and also took out tractor rallies demanding that the “black laws” be rolled back.

Addressing a dharna in Kaithal, senior party leader Randeep Surjewala launched a scathing attack on both the central and the state governments.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, (Chief Minister Manohar Lal) Khattar and (Deputy CM) Dushyant Chautala have attacked the farmer and farmlands. They want to defeat farmers’ Green Revolution. They want to snatch the livelihood of farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers. Through these laws, they want to extend benefits to some big corporates. Till these anti-farmer laws are not rolled back, our struggle will continue. And we will rest only after we force the government to roll back these Acts,” said Surjewala.

The Congress leader said that both Khattar and Chautala have yet not visited any anaj mandi. “If they visit, they will have to face immense anger and dissatisfaction of people. They will have to immediately tender their resignation. I demand that both of them should resign,” Surjewala said.

Talking about party leader Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana from October 4-6 to protest against the farm laws, Surjewala added, “Rahul Gandhi will begin the Kisan-Mazdoor Adhikar Yatra from Moga mandi in Punjab. This Yatra will enter Haryana from Pehowa border on October 6. BJP and JJP are shivering. They are in panic. The CM and his deputy have stopped taking the road routes for their travel. They are instead taking aerial routes. Their MLAs and MPs are being boycotted.”

State Congress chief Kumari Selja, who led a protest in Mahendergarh, too said the laws are meant to benefit big corporates. The party will continue to raise the voice of farmers and force the government to withdraw the “anti-farmer” laws, she said.

Meanwhile, Kundu, who was joined by Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav and several other leaders from opposition, said he has started his “Kisan Majdoor Nyay Yudh” from the Meham Chaubisi Chabutara against the “anti-farmer laws that are solely aimed to destroy the mandi system and scrapping the MSP”.

“Farmers from not only Haryana, but also from Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are joining us in this struggle. I urge political leaders from across the party lines that if they truly care about farmers’ welfare, they too should sit on hunger strike against these laws,” said Kundu who was joined by several leaders from Uttar Pradesh including Samajwadi Party MLA Nahid Hasan and several sarpanches.

Kundu, who was a BJP MLA, had contested as an Independent candidate after the saffron party denied him ticket during last year’s state Assembly polls. He had later extended support to the BJP in forming the government after it fell short of the majority mark by six MLAs.

