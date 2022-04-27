Punjab Opposition guns for CM Bhagwant Mann over Delhi deal, he returns fire

Opposition parties in Punjab Tuesday gunned for CM Bhagwant Mann as he signed a knowledge sharing agreement (KSA) with AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa compared it to Lahore Durbar inviting the British in March, 1846, to look after the safety of the maharajah.

“By signing this agreement, the government of Punjab has abrogated its responsibility to implement and manage welfare schemes in Punjab. Article VIII of the MoU allows for the creation of a ‘Delhi-Punjab Joint Working Group on Public Welfare Cooperation’ that would be empowered to coordinate and implement this agreement. The MoU has no clear appointment process or rules/regulations for the functioning of such a group. In effect, it would allow this unelected ‘working group’ to manage the affairs of the State, outside of the purview of the Chief Minister.”

He added: “Furthermore, all information regarding the functioning of this MoU could be deemed ‘confidential’ and therefore its actions would be hidden from the public. This is absolutely anti-democratic and anti-people. It potentially legalises the government of Punjab being remote controlled from Delhi. The decisions on public welfare schemes and its implementation could be potentially decided in Delhi. If Bhagwant Mann ji was forced to sign this then he must resign. How will he be able to defend Punjab’s interests, especially when it comes to the Sutlej-Yamuna Canal Link issue?”

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal hit at Mann stating that he had sold off the interests of Punjab to Delhi in the garb of the KSA. He added that now AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal had become the de-facto CM of Punjab. Terming the development as a black day in the history of Punjab, the SAD president said never before in the history of the state had outsiders been given control of the State and its future generations in this manner.

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu tweeted, “Under the garb of knowledge sharing agreement, CM @BhagwantMann has surrendered Punjab’s autonomy. It has legitimised @ArvindKejriwal unconstitutional intervention & control over Punjab’s internal affairs. He’s in driver’s seat & unauthorized authority. It breaks Punjab’s pride.” Mann responded to the criticism in a video message, calling it a “historic day for Punjab”.

He said, “Today is a historic day for Punjab. We have signed MoU with Delhi government on knowledge sharing. Whatever good schemes are there in Delhi, we will implement them in Punjab and vice-versa. Delhi has such good government hospitals that you cannot make out if those are government or private hospitals. The general ward is more technically advanced than an ICU. All tests and procedures are free….Similarly in government schools, you cannot make out if those are government or private schools. Advanced technology is being used to educate children.”

Taking a swipe at Bajwa and Sidhu, he said, “Do not oppose every step being taken just to appear on TV. Navjot Sidhu ji is also doing it. He is saying why Power Purchase Agreements are not being cancelled. Sidhu Sahib, when you were made Power Minister, you ran away. You should have done it then. We will do it soon…..We love Punjab. We will never ditch Punjab. I am urging the Opposition parties to give us time.”