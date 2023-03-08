Opp slams AAP on law & order; Mann cites report, says things better than Cong states

A day after opposition Congress took exception to his aggressive posturing on the issue of corruption accusing him of “painting all with single brush”, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reiterated that anti-corruption drive of AAP government will continue and the Vigilance Bureau would nabbing whosoever caused loss to the state exchequer.

Speaking on Governor’s Address on the third day of budget session, Mann also took exception of “misleading statements of Congress and BJP leaders over law and order situation in the State” and said that “as compared to several Congress and BJP ruled states, the law and order situation was far better in Punjab”. He cited a report saying law and order situation in Punjab was much better than [Congress ruled] Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Without naming Akali Dal and Congress, but in apparent reference to them, Mann also said “Those who had signed the agreement on SYL have big resorts in Haryana whereas the other one who offered the silver spade to the then Prime Minister is today a self proclaimed ‘saviour of water’.”

On the issue of corruption, the CM said previous Akali Dal and Congress regimes in the State, saying that Akali Dal poll symbol “takri (balance) did not weigh correctly” and Congress poll symbol of panja (hand) ended up as being “thappad” (slap). On the contrary, Mann said, AAP poll symbol jhaadu (broom) was always known to do cleaning and would continue to do so. In ostensible reference to action taken against own party leaders for allegedly indulging in corruption, Mann said “sometimes few bristles (teele) get detached from it. But it is good to get riddance from such bristles. It makes the broom even stronger”.

The dictum of ‘charity begins at home’, the CM told the House, was the cornerstone of the drive and that was why irrespective of party lines, action was being taken whosoever was found guilty. “Influential will be caught. There is no direction from me,” Mann said, asserting that law was taking its own course.

In his speech, he also spoke at length about the “pro-people initiatives” taken by the AAP government in the State, including “300 units of free power; 87 percent households getting zero power bills; getting waived off the mandatory RSR (Rail-Sea-Rail) condition for coal supply from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL); making Punjab emerge as a most preferred investment destination; exempting 5000 villages of the state from getting NOC for registration of property and exempting another equal number of villages soon; establishing 117 schools of eminence in 23 districts of the state; closing five toll plazas”; and other initiatives.

“This year’s Governor’s Address is just a curtain raiser of the massive development that will be witnessed in the state in the coming times,” Mann said.

On sacrilege, he said perpetrators who evaded law in two years of Akali Dal government and five years of Congress government would be brought to justice soon as a 7000 page charge sheet had been filed in the court. He added that “After hearing the names of the masterminds in the incidents, even the big guns used to tremble earlier.” Mann continued from where he had left yesterday, taunting Congress legislators as to why they were still sitting in the House despite declaring that they would boycott the Session when he (Mann) will be present.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa had on Monday declared that party would boycott the session in the presence of Mann in the House and in the absence of an apology from the CM for his gestures on Monday.

The moment Mann uttered the teaser after arriving in the House, the Congress legislators who otherwise were sitting and participating in the proceedings, immediately left. Bajwa was not present in the House at that time. Left behind was Congress legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira who was by that time locked in an intense war of words with Rural Development and Panchayats minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

The minister while responding to the allegations of Khaira on the issue of alleged illegal occupation of land by Rajya Sabha members Balbir Singh Seechewal, and Ashok Mittal for Lovely Professional University, counter alleged that in Khaira’s village, his (Khaira’s) “relatives” had illegally occupied 10 acres and seven kanal of Panchayat land. Dhaliwal asked Khaira to help government free that land. This left Khaira fuming, who refuted the allegations when given time to respond after repeated requests to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Khaira demanded that a House committee be formed and all three issues, relating to Seechewal, Mittal and his village should be clubbed and investigated by that committee. Waving a file, Dhaliwal earlier told Khaira that Seechewal had offered to give the government land to the government, asking if the State can manage the gaushala he was running there. On Ashok Mittal and LPU, Dhaliwal said there was no illegality as LPU had swapped land with Chaheru village panchayat and that panchayat was giving the swapped chunk of land on contract.

Khaira, on the other hand, said we will not enter Vidhan Sabha if “even an inch of land” in question was proved to be in his possession.

Sandhwan took an assurance from Khaira that he would not leave after speaking in the house to which Khaira responded in affirmative.

However, as Khaira’s stipulated time to speak on Governor’s Address ended and Sandhwan did not consider his request to use a colleague MLAs time saying that since his party had walked out and he needed permission from the party whip to use that time, the Bholath MLA also walked out. But not before, CM Mann took a couple of potshots at him before he left. In his element, Mann said, “Many thanks that Khaira sahib has started to gather documents. Now House will run smoothly.”

CM also taunted Khaira by saying, “Tusin baithan da vaada keeta si. Tuhaadi baaki party kithe aa jaan kise hor vich aage aj (You had promised to sit. Where is your remaining party or you have joined any other party today).”

Khaira left in a huff towards the side from where ruling party members enter the House. CM kept on telling him to leave from other side from where his colleagues had left, but Khaira did not stop, prompting Mann to take another jibe that Khaira did not want to follow his party anymore.