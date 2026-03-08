To oppose Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025: Power employees, farmers call for protest on March 10

The power organisations said the Bill seeks changes in the electricity distribution system like allowing multiple power distributors to operate in the same area while sharing infrastructure. (File Photo)

Power sector employees and farmers’ organisations across the country have voiced strong opposition against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 and have announced nationwide protests on March 10 if the Centre introduces the Bill in Parliament.

The decision was taken during an urgent online meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) on March 6. The organisation said electricity employees and engineers across India would cease work and take to the streets in protest if the Bill is tabled, said a statement issued by convener Sudip Dutta.

The committee described March 10 as a “crucial action day” and called upon all affiliated unions to prepare for immediate protest. It has also asked its constituent organisations to hold meetings on Saturday (March 7) to plan the response and mobilise members across states.