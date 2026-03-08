To oppose Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025: Power employees, farmers call for protest on March 10

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Power sector employees and farmers’ organisations across the country have voiced strong opposition against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 and have announced nationwide protests on March 10 if the Centre introduces the Bill in Parliament.
The decision was taken during an urgent online meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) on March 6. The organisation said electricity employees and engineers across India would cease work and take to the streets in protest if the Bill is tabled, said a statement issued by convener Sudip Dutta.
The committee described March 10 as a “crucial action day” and called upon all affiliated unions to prepare for immediate protest. It has also asked its constituent organisations to hold meetings on Saturday (March 7) to plan the response and mobilise members across states.
The panel has scheduled a meeting with the MPs on March 9 at HKS Surjeet Bhawan in Delhi. The panel will brief them on the employees’ concerns and urge them to oppose the proposed legislation in Parliament.
The power organisations said the Bill seeks changes in the electricity distribution system like allowing multiple power distributors to operate in the same area while sharing infrastructure. It also proposes tariff reforms and gradual removal of cross-subsidies for industrial consumers over the next five years.
The power sector also argues that the Bill could facilitate privatisation in electricity distribution and affect subsidies currently provided to farmers and consumers.
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has also announced nationwide protests on March 10. AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey alleged that the stakeholders’ objections were ignored during its drafting.
AIPEF officials said power engineers are also meeting in Dehradun on March 8 to discuss the issue. A delegation of the PSEB Engineers Association, led by general secretary Ajaypal Singh Atwal, is participating in the meeting.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) leaders including state president Boota Singh Burj Gill and general secretary Jagmohan Singh Patiala, said the Bill would also harm farmers. The union will hold a “Maha Panchayat” in Barnala on March 10 to decide further action.
“With power employee organisations, engineer associations and farmer groups preparing for coordinated protests, March 10 is expected to witness widespread demonstrations… if the Bill is introduced in Parliament,” said Jagmohan.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram