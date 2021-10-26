Oppn slams Channi for BSF jurisdiction extension

After attending the all party meeting, which resolved to reject the extension of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said it has demanded a special Assembly session to reject the Centre’s decision, set aside the three farm laws and also set aside the amendments made to the APMC Act by the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government in 2017.

In a statement, the party said that an Akali delegation including Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema, also asked the state government to set its own house in order. The delegation pointed out that former CM Amarinder Singh had supported the extension of the jurisdiction of the BSF. “So did Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla and Minister Rana Gurjit Singh”.

It also asked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to clarify about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as there were apprehensions in the minds of Punjabis that he had agreed to the move and only then was it announced by the central government. “It also pointed out that former PPCC president Sunil Jakhar had also accused the CM of handing over half of Punjab to the Centre,” the statement said. Chandumajra later said that the chief minister had failed to convince the meeting that he had not colluded with the Centre.

“The entire sequence of events makes it clear that Channi has sold off the interests of the state to the Centre,” he said.

AAP president Bhagwant Mann accused the Channi government of mortgaging Punjab to the Union government as “only after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, half of Punjab was handed over to the BSF, by extending their powers”.

Addressing a press conference, Mann accompanied by Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA Aman Arora said, “The NIA Act and Clause 2 of sub-section of the BSF Act 139, was brought by the then home minister P Chidambaram during the then UPA government. How is the Congress opposing it?”

He said Channi “owes an explanation to people of the state”.

Mann said that former CM Amarinder Singh had been intimidating the people of Punjab by raising the issue of drones and national security. “Drones have been able to enter Punjab, India for only 3-4 km. Then why was the jurisdiction of BSF extended from 15 to 50 km,” he added.