Discussion on Gov address | Opp walks out as Sukhu says BJP regime ‘looted HP of resources with both hands’

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Participating in the discussion over the Governor’s address in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP of “looting the state of its resources with both hands”, Opposition legislators walked out of the House, accusing Sukhu of misleading the people.
“The previous BJP regime under Jai Ram Thakur looted the state of its resources with both hands. Around 5,000 bighas were allotted for just Rs 1 crore under a customised package, with change of land use (CLU) also waived,” Sukhu said, targeting the BJP.
The chief minister further accused the Opposition of not standing with the state government or the people during natural disasters and of doing nothing but indulging in political opportunism. “Instead of answering why the BJP was anti-Himachal, its MLAs chose to boycott Assembly proceedings,” he said.
Taking a dig at the Opposition, the chief minister said BJP leaders were divided into “five factions” and often entered the Assembly after internal disputes. “In fact, those who have switched from our side to the BJP are playing well there. They know whom to target and whom to spare,” he added.
Raising concerns about land deals, the chief minister said land belonging to poor people near Kangra airport was purchased at throwaway prices by certain individuals. He said the government has ordered a detailed probe into the matter, which Congress MLA Rakesh Kalia earlier raised from Gagret.
The chief minister said industrial development is necessary in the state, but it should be aligned with sectors such as tourism, hydropower, fisheries and biochar.
Reiterating his government’s stand on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Sukhu said the OPS would not be rolled back, regardless of pressure from the Centre. “We have implemented OPS to ensure social security for government employees, not for political gains,” he said.
On administrative reforms, the chief minister said the creation of new panchayats has been done on a need basis, and pointed out that some panchayats earlier had jurisdictions stretching up to 40 km, making it difficult for people to attend Gram Sabha meetings.
Clarifying the government’s stand on concerns over surveillance, Sukhu said, “No MLA, minister or political leader is under watch. Surveillance is being conducted only on drug traffickers. Decisions on surveillance are taken by the Director General of Police.”
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