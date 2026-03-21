Discussion on Gov address | Opp walks out as Sukhu says BJP regime ‘looted HP of resources with both hands’

Participating in the discussion over the Governor’s address in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP of “looting the state of its resources with both hands”, Opposition legislators walked out of the House, accusing Sukhu of misleading the people.

“The previous BJP regime under Jai Ram Thakur looted the state of its resources with both hands. Around 5,000 bighas were allotted for just Rs 1 crore under a customised package, with change of land use (CLU) also waived,” Sukhu said, targeting the BJP.

The chief minister further accused the Opposition of not standing with the state government or the people during natural disasters and of doing nothing but indulging in political opportunism. “Instead of answering why the BJP was anti-Himachal, its MLAs chose to boycott Assembly proceedings,” he said.