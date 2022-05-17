Opp slams AAP in Punjab: ‘Complete breakdown of law & order in 2 months’

The Opposition parties in Punjab Monday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation with Shiromani Akali Dal alleging that the state was witnessing a complete breakdown in law and order amid terror attacks and rampant drug overdose deaths while Congress said it will soon launch a campaign to “wake” the AAP government from its “honeymoon slumber” and remind it of its pre-poll promises.

Speaking to the media in Jalalabad where he had gone to Kattiyanwali village to express solidarity with the parents of three young children who died in a bus accident recently, SAD president, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the state should provide at least Rs 5 lakh to the family of the victims.

“Punjab has witnessed 27 murders. As many as 24 farmers have committed suicide even as 61 youth have lost their lives due to drug overdose. Instead of providing succor to the common man, ensuring the rule of law, providing crop damage compensation, making provision of cooperative loans to farmers as well as acting against the drug mafia, the CM is holding phony photo-ops in Chandigarh. Even on Monday two people were injured in a firing incident during a kabaddi match in Kapurthala. If this is the ‘badlav’ AAP had promised then Punjabis are in for one of the worst phases in the history of the state,” said Sukhbir.

In Chandigarh, Congress’ working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu claimed that people were angry with this government. According to a Congress statement, he accused the AAP government of “doing nothing except indulging in hollow talks”.

“But we will get it in their minds that they are in power and now it is time to deliver on the promises,” Ashu said, adding the Congress will go to any extent to bring this government out of its “honeymoon slumber”.

He said people were completely “alienated and disillusioned” with the Aam Aadmi Party government as it had “failed” in all its promises and commitments made before the elections.