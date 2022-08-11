Opp raises waterlogging, crop-loss relief, unemployment issues in House

The opposition MLAs targeted the ruling BJP-JJP coalition on the issues of waterlogging in fields resulting in crop loss, increasing drug menace across Haryana’s various districts, unemployment, electricity supply in villages, reservation in promotion to Scheduled Caste employees and various other issues on the last day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha’s monsoon session, here on Wednesday.

The issue of waterlogging was raised by Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry who sought the government’s reply on steps being taken to compensate farmers for their crop loss due to waterlogging. Replying to the question during Question Hour, deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said, “If any farmer has suffered loss due to excessive rain, then he should upload the photographs of his crop on Meri Fasal-Mera Byora Portal and geotag them, the department will investigate and compensate accordingly. Till date, over 160 farmers have given details regarding their loss, rest affected farmers should also upload.”

“Farmers of Tosham assembly constituency who had not got their crops insured under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima have received the claim of compensation for damaged Cotton Crop of 2021. A total claim of Rs 11.81 crore was approved for farmers of villages Miran, Dhani Miran, Mandhan, Devavas, Jainawas, Bushan, Sahlewala, Alampur, Chhapar Jogian, Chhapar Rangran, Pinjokhara, Dadam, Bidola, Dhani Mahu, Nigana, Jhulli, Kharkri Sohan and Tosham towns of which Rs 4.1 crore has been disbursed while remaining amount will be disbursed soon. Rs 14.62 crore has been given to 3,472 farmers of 12 villages. Compensation has been transferred to the beneficiary farmers who had provided their bank account details. Remaining farmers will get the compensation once they provide details of their bank accounts,” Dushyant said.

Power supply in villages of Nuh

On question of power minister Ranjit Singh apprised the House that 24 hours electricity was being supplied in 117 out of 441 villages of Nuh district under Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon scheme. Replying to the question raised by MLA (Firozpur Jhirka) Mamman Khan, Ranjit Singh said, “Work has also been completed in 263 villages on 34 feeders. Work is underway in 101 villages falling under 14 feeders under the scheme in Nuh district. Apart from this, work for 51 villages falling under five feeders has been allotted on May 24 while tender process has been started for the remaining 26 villages falling under five feeders. The work under the scheme in the entire district is likely to be completed during the current financial year.”

“Out of total 161 villages falling under Firozpur Jhirka constituency, the work of 53 villages falling under seven feeders under ‘Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon’ scheme has been completed, while work is in progress in 36 villages falling under four feeders. In addition, work for 46 villages has been allotted on May 24, 2022 and tender process has been started for 26 villages”.

Ranjit Singh added that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently praised power reforms in Haryana.

Promotion to SC employees

The issue of promotion to Scheduled Caste employees (Class-I and Class-II) on the pattern of central government’s notification and Supreme Court’s decisions was also raised in the House, on Wednesday by MLA Bishambhar Singh. Replying to that, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the announcement for giving reservation was already made on June 12 in Rohtak.

Haryana agriculture and animal husbandry minister JP Dalal apprised the House that over 900 persons died in road accidents caused by stray cattle in past five years. “A total of 3,383 such road accidents occurred in last five years. In these accidents, 919 people lost their lives and 3,017 sustained injuries,” Dalal said.