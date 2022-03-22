Opp hits out at AAP over RS nominees: ‘Outsiders’, ‘non-Punjabis’, ‘henchman’

The Opposition parties in Punjab cam out all guns blazing at the Aam Aadmi Party AAP over its choice of candidates for Rajya Sabha, accusing the ruling party of cheating people by nominating “non-Punjabis”, “outsiders”, “businessmen”, and “a henchman”, besides “rewarding a back room strategist”.

The AAP Monday nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, party MLA from Delhui Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 Rajya Sabha polls. All five filed their nomination papers at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex.

Of the five, only Harbhajan is a Sikh. Largely, the opposition parties are miffed at nomination of Chadha, and Pathak, the strategist who replaced former as party’s co-incharge for Punjab.

“The nominations are not only disappointing but has a clear stamp of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” said Congress MLA from Bholath Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who had quit AAP to form his own political outfit before joining Congress.

Khaira said he was under the impression that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would ensure some prominent personalities from Punjab in the Upper House so that they could effectively take up the various issues pertaining to state. “However it appears that the CM has completely surrendered the interests of Punjab.”

Hours before AAP nominees filed the papers, former Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring wrote to Mann saying that he “fully believed” that “you (Mann) will send persons from Punjab who will raise the voice for Punjab so that people in every corner of the world could be proud of their ‘Mann Sahib’.”

SAD legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said: “Is this the ‘badlav’ the AAP was talking about? Far from a sweeping pro-Punjab and pro-Punjabiat change, AAP seems to have cheated Punjabis by doling out Rajya Sabha tickets to businessmen, something which it had earlier done in Delhi also. It has also given a ticket to a henchman besides rewarding a back room strategist. It has in this process ignored thousands of deserving party workers besides renowned Punjabis who were much more deserving of this honour”.

Asserting that AAP was “treating Punjab as conquered territory and now doling out the spoils of war to its henchmen as well as those who bank rolled their campaign,” Ayali added it was shocking that AAP could not find one ‘panthic’ representative to send to the Rajya Sabha. “It is equally shocking that AAP has not nominated even one woman to the august House. Not one proponent of Punjabiyat or even a prominent social worker or someone with a proven track record of fighting for the rights of Punjab has been included in the list,” said Ayali, who is one of the three Akali MLAs in the 117-member House.

Ayali said it was “shocking that the party did not find it worthwhile to nominate even one ‘aam aadmi’ to the Rajya Sabha and chose ‘khaas aadmi’ only.”

Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal said AAP was “taking away the right” of Punjab. “We had been saying that all this will be controlled by Delhi and that there will be rule of Delhi people. People just get carried away [and voted for AAP),” he added.

Former minister and Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment Pargat Singh in a tweet said that “Rajya Sabha is a forum where the interests of the states are raised” but Kejriwal “has shown his real face by nominating those who have no history of standing up for Punjab”. This, he said, “is a betrayal of Punjab mandate”.

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa who quit Akali Dal to join BJP ahead of polls, in a video message said, “This is Rangla Punjab of which Mann and Kejriwal used to talk about. They sent…those people (to Rajya Sabha) who have nothing to do with Punjab, issues of Punjab or Sikhi (Sikhism)…We used to say time and again that Kejriwal will come…Like East India company…came by telling people that we have come for your welfare and after continuous looting, one day viceroy was at the helm of the affairs and started reporting to the queen. It is the same with Kejriwal model.”

SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, whose Rajya Sabha tenures ends April 9, said, “Rajya Sabha is house of states. The people should be nominated from states only. It is very sad that no worker from AAP was nominated. Those who have been nominated are rich and industrialists.”

His son and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said “Nomination of these people is nothing less than a big fraud done to break the trust shown by Punjabis in the party.”

In a written statement, he added: “It would have been better if AAP had given representation in the Rajya Sabha to one of the struggling farmers.”

However, AAP legislators defended the party decision. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema lashed out at Congress saying that it had nominated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh from Assam.

AAP MLA from Sunam Aman Arora said Congress MLA Raja Warring should rather write to party high command asking why the party could not win enough seats to nominate even one member to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.