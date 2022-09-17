Opp describes 6 months of AAP govt: ‘devoid of direction, marked with chaos, confusion’

The Opposition parties in Punjab Friday termed the six months of the Aam Aadmi Party government in state as “devoid of direction” and marked with “chaos and confusion” and accused the ruling party “selling big dreams” to people while failing to fulfil the promises.

The Congress took on the Bhagwant Mann-led government over its anti-corruption crusade, with Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa saying the helpline launched for it has remained shut for the past few weeks and pople have to pay bribes to get even the most mundane works done. Addressing press conference, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma hit out at the AAP government over non-fulfilment of promises and law and order. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, on the other hand said the AAP government faltered on key issues.

“The AAP government came to power on the plank of zero tolerance towards corruption. However, the common man continues to suffer in various government offices at the hands of corrupt officials where they have to dole out double the amount of the bribe money to get even most mundane work done,” said Bajwa.

Referring to newspaper advertisements issued by the Punjab government on Friday, Bajwa said the Mann government immediately after coming to power sacked its own minister Vijay Singla for corruption on the basis of an audio clip, which is yet to be made public.

Now a different yardstick is being adopted in connection with Fauja Singh Sarari, another minister, in whose case too an audio clip has surfaced, he said.

Bajwa said the AAP government has disappointed people who brought it to power with a massive mandate.

He also reminded how Dr Raj Bahadur resigned as vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) after being humiliated by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

“Mann has still not clarified why his cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Mann was seeking to renovate her official house with crores of rupees,” he said while reminding the CM of his “U-turn on Mattewara textile park in Ludhiana and Agnipath scheme.”

Bajwa said “while the AAP government is spending taxpayers’ money to falsely publicise the faulty Mohalla Clinic model of Delhi that has been inflicted upon the people of Punjab, the dispensaries in the home district of CM are running without doctors.”

Sukhbir Badal, meanwhile, demanded an immediate release of Rs 1,500 per acre incentive promised to farmers for direct seeding of rice to save water, saying while the government is spending crores of rupees on front-page advertisements to make fake claims, it was denying farmers their just due.

“It is shocking that the government had come out with ‘sada kamm bolda’ advertisement when it is reneging on promises made to farmers besides refusing to come to their aid in case of any calamity and disease,” Badal said.

He claimed while the government has kept Rs 700 crore for advertisements for this financial year, it did not release Rs 25 crore to farmers for the direct seeding of paddy.

Ashwani Sharma said, “They sold big dreams to people of Punjab but failed on all fronts. The chief minister should have presented his report card of six months but he is on a foreign jaunt. They promised to make Punjab vibrant and eliminate drug scourge. They said they will establish the rule of law in Punjab but today common people are living in a state of fear with increasing crime graph. Businessmen and traders are getting extortion call”.

He said earlier their minister Vijay Singla was sacked, now another audio clip of a conversation purportedly between Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari and one of his former close aides discussing ways to “trap” some contractors has surfaced on the internet. “Who is honest and dishonest, only Arvind Kejriwal decides and gives certificate accordingly,” said the BJP leader.

He said the AAP government has not given Rs 1,000 promised to women and only played with emotions of people.

“The Punjab liquor policy enacted by the government is a replica of the one they brought in Delhi, which they had to take back there,” Sharma said.

He said they promised to open 16,000 mohalla clinics but only 100 came up so far.

“The so-called hype which was created by them the sand mafia will be curtailed and an honest transparent policy will be formulated has only proved to be a gimmick,” Sharma said Sharma said in the past six months, the government has borrowed Rs 12,000 crore and by the time they complete their tenure, Punjab will be under massive debt.