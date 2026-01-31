Opp busy with family interests, AAP worked for state’s children: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday alleged that the Congress, the Akalis, and the BJP remained preoccupied with family interests, while the AAP focused squarely on securing the future of the state’s children. Mann was addressing a gathering after distributing scholarships worth Rs 271 crore under the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme to Scheduled Caste (SC) students here.

According to an official statement, Mann said the scholarship under the Mission Rangla Punjab reflected a fundamental shift in governance priorities.

Highlighting a 35 per cent rise in beneficiaries since 2020-21, Mann said the surge was the result of genuine education reforms, not tokenism, and stressed that scholarships are not mere financial aid but a tool of self-reliance, correcting years of systemic neglect.