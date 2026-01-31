Opp busy with family interests, AAP worked for state’s children: Mann

According to an official statement, Mann said the scholarship under the Mission Rangla Punjab reflected a fundamental shift in governance priorities.

By: Express News Service
2 min readJalandharJan 31, 2026 01:31 PM IST
Bhagwant MannBhagwant Mann distributes Rs 271 crore in SC scholarships, slams Congress, Akalis and BJP for “family-first politics”. (Express Archive)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday alleged that the Congress, the Akalis, and the BJP remained preoccupied with family interests, while the AAP focused squarely on securing the future of the state’s children. Mann was addressing a gathering after distributing scholarships worth Rs 271 crore under the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme to Scheduled Caste (SC) students here.

Highlighting a 35 per cent rise in beneficiaries since 2020-21, Mann said the surge was the result of genuine education reforms, not tokenism, and stressed that scholarships are not mere financial aid but a tool of self-reliance, correcting years of systemic neglect.

This scholarship is not merely financial assistance but a powerful means of making students self-reliant, he said.
The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that between 2017 and 2020, the scheme was virtually stalled, leading educational institutions to withhold degrees from students.

“A scam took place under this scheme and every Punjabi was anguished by it. The then minister in charge of the department betrayed his own community by illegally minting money meant for the education of children from weaker sections,” he alleged.

Funds meant for SC students were usurped, depriving them of their rightful opportunities, he alleged.
“Education is the only key to changing the destiny of the weaker and underprivileged sections. Unfortunately, successive governments deliberately kept these students away from books,” Mann said.

He said the scheme reflected his government’s commitment to social justice and was rooted in Babasaheb Ambedkar’s belief that education is the most powerful weapon to eliminate social inequality.

“No freebie or concession card can eliminate poverty or social evils. Education alone can break this vicious cycle by raising living standards,” Mann said.

