Operation Red Flag To play out soon in Punjab, a 100-day war on drug menace

Amid constant criticism by the opposition parties where Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is repeatedly targeted for his pre-2017 poll oath on gutka sahib to end drug problem in four weeks on party forming the government, the Congress government in Punjab has now planned “a 100-day Big Bang Programme” to project how the state’s war against the menace has reached its “pinnacle”.

As per the proceedings of a meeting of Punjab anti-drug campaign held on August 27, Suresh Kumar, the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, suggested that under the Big Bang Programme, the state police chief can kick start an exercise named “Operation Red Flag”. Under the operation, the police department will mark villages, wards and areas worst affected by drug menace under a “red flag category” and make efforts to make them drug free in 100 days.

It was decided that at least one such programme should be started, which would “project state’s war against drugs reaching pinnacle and being impactful,” as per the proceedings of the meeting accessed by The Indian Express.

The broad contours of the Big Bang Programme, as per the decisions in the meeting, will focus on public outreach. A panel of Additional Chief Secretary (Home), DGP and ADGP-cum-chief of anti-drug Special Task Force has been asked to submit a proposal on the Big Bang Programme to the Chief Minister.

The move to launch the ambitious programme comes at a time when the elections in the state are less than six months away. Apart from the opposition, which leaves no stone unturned to target Amarinder Singh over his promise, the CM has also been facing criticism from within the party too. State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has repeatedly questioned the “inaction” of the party government and the previous Akali dispensation against those involved in drug trade. Sidhu also has demanded that the government make public the STF report on drugs.

As per the quarterly report on anti-drug campaign by June end, out of 16,117 villages and wards, only 3,967 are drug free, translating into 24.6 per cent. In 15 districts and police districts, out of total 28, less than 20 per cent villages and wards are drug free, as per the report. This includes Patiala, the home district of CM, where 203 villages and wards have been categorized as drug free out of total 1,208, translating into 16.8 per cent.

This also includes Muktsar district, the stronghold of Akali patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who represents Lambi in the Vidhan Sabha. Out of total 310 villages and wards in Muktsar, only 49 are drug free as per the report, making it 15.8 per cent of the total.

As per the report, out of 110 locations under Amritsar Police Commissionerate, none is drug free and only 46 out of 1,916 locations in Hoshiarpur (2.4 per cent); 25 out of 816 in Ferozepur (3.06 per cent); and 59 out of 764 in Ropar (7.7 per cent) are drug free.

Maximum drug free villages are in Moga district (432 out of total 443 making it 97.5 per cent) followed by Fazilka (500 out of 549 translating into 91.07 per cent).