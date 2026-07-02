Panchkula police’s ‘Op Maidan 2.0’ campaign: 404 drug traffickers on bail put under surveillance, 22 drug hotspots identified

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Panchkula police said that 404 drug traffickers currently out on bail had been put under continuous surveillance, and that they identified 22 drug hotspots across the district during their month-long anti-narcotics “Operation Maidan 2.0” campaign in a bid to prevent repeat offences and dismantle drug networks.
Police said during the campaign, they seized narcotics worth Rs 6.3 crore and arrested 34 drug traffickers in 21 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
During the month-long drive, police teams conducted 253 raids with the assistance of dog squads, searched 719 suspicious vehicles, and intensified surveillance at vulnerable locations.
A total of 23 CCTV cameras are monitoring the identified hotspots, while 41 previously defunct cameras have been repaired and made operational, according to police.
Launched on May 28 under the leadership of Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain, the campaign focused on dismantling supply chains rather than merely arresting street-level peddlers.
Police seized 2.787 kg of heroin, 11.757 kg of opium, 931 grams of charas, 1.045 kg of ganja and 67 grams of cocaine, with the total value of the recovered contraband estimated at around Rs 6.30 crore. Investigations are continuing to trace the supply network and identify key suppliers.
Police said that investigators also identified three drug traffickers whose properties, suspected to have been acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking, are proposed to be frozen or demolished after the completion of legal formalities.
According to Panchkula police, “The drive also included rehabilitation efforts, with 97 drug users beginning treatment and seven persons admitted to de-addiction centres. In addition, 117 medical stores and chemist shops were inspected jointly with the Drug Inspector to check the illegal sale of restricted medicines.”
According to police, around 2,736 CCTV cameras at 1,213 locations across the district have been integrated into a central surveillance network to enable real-time monitoring of suspicious activities.
Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain appealed to residents to report drug trafficking or seek de-addiction assistance through the ‘Manas Helpline’ (1933) and the Drug Info Helpline (7087081100 and 7087081048), assuring complete confidentiality for informants.
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