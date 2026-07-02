Panchkula police’s ‘Op Maidan 2.0’ campaign: 404 drug traffickers on bail put under surveillance, 22 drug hotspots identified

Panchkula Police have placed 404 drug traffickers out on bail under surveillance during Operation Maidan 2.0, identifying 22 drug hotspots and seizing narcotics worth Rs 6.3 crore in a month-long crackdown. (File Photo)

Panchkula police said that 404 drug traffickers currently out on bail had been put under continuous surveillance, and that they identified 22 drug hotspots across the district during their month-long anti-narcotics “Operation Maidan 2.0” campaign in a bid to prevent repeat offences and dismantle drug networks.

Police said during the campaign, they seized narcotics worth Rs 6.3 crore and arrested 34 drug traffickers in 21 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the month-long drive, police teams conducted 253 raids with the assistance of dog squads, searched 719 suspicious vehicles, and intensified surveillance at vulnerable locations.

A total of 23 CCTV cameras are monitoring the identified hotspots, while 41 previously defunct cameras have been repaired and made operational, according to police.