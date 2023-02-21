Operation Kanak-2: CBI raids 50 locations in Punjab in connection to multi-crore FCI scam

CBI teams Tuesday raided at least 50 locations across Punjab in connection to the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore food procurement scam in the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The raids were conducted in Mohali, Rajpura, Morinda, Sirhind, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Sangrur, and Samana, among others.

Sources said the raids are still going on and several items including stock registers have been confiscated. They added that the raids are being conducted at the residential quarters, offices, and godowns of persons named in the FIR registered in the matter in Delhi on January 10.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesman said, “The raids started in the early morning hours and are still continuing. We named this exercise Operation Kanak-2 after Operation Kanak-1. During the earlier operation, the CBI arrested at least five people including three FCI officers and two middlemen who own rice mills in Mohali. We will disclose the outputs of today’s raids shortly.”

Sudeep Singh, executive director, FCI, Delhi, and his wife, Amritpreet Kaur, have been named in the FIR registered under Sections 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988, and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on January 10.

Ravinder Singh Khera, one of the accused arrested by the CBI on January 15, had allegedly handed over Rs 10 lakh to Sudeep Singh at his residence in Delhi as a quid pro quo for not blacklisting his firms. Later, another suspect, Mehar Singh, transferred Rs 5 lakh to the bank account of Amritpreet Kaur. They also sent an Apple watch worth Rs 49,800 to Sudeep Singh.

A CBI officer had told The Indian Express, “The scam has been going on throughout Punjab for a long period. As per the preliminary investigation, private rice millers and grain merchants were paying bribes to FCI officials for accepting low-quality food grains, among others.”

“These low-quality, substandard food grains are later transported throughout the country. The bribe amount varied from time to time. So far, we have recovered around Rs 1 crore from the houses of many of the suspects. The recovered amount is unaccounted for,” the official had added.

Hub of ‘tainted’ rice mills, foodgrain stores

Advertisement

At least 33 ‘tainted’ rice mills and foodgrain warehouses out of 35 such mills are located in Punjab’s Sangrur district. These private firms allegedly paid hefty bribe amounts to FCI officials for not blacklisting them over procuring substandard and poor-quality grains.

Sources said owners of most of the rice mills and food grain stores are well connected.