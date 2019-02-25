Operation Greens scheme: Amarinder Singh writes to Centre, pushes for Punjab’s inclusion in scheme

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to the Union Minister for Food Processing Industries to press for the inclusion of the state in the Operation Greens (TOP) scheme for promotion of Potato production cluster.

In his letter, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Chief Minister has expressed concern at Punjab’s exclusion from the selected list of states for promoting the potato production cluster.

Operation Greens was announced by the Centre to stabilise the supply of tomato, onion and potato (TOP) crops and to ensure availability of TOP crops throughout the country round the year without price volatility.

Pointing out that the area under potato cultivation in Punjab was nearly 1 lakh hectares, with an annual production of 2.7 million MT, the Chief Minister said the state was at the seventh position in area under cultivation and sixth position in production of potatoes in the country, a government statement said.

He noted that Punjab was the hub for seed potato production, with the advantage of an aphid-free window during October-December and favourable agro-climatic conditions.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that Punjab was supplying seed potato to other states, apart from meeting its own demand. Not only that, it had great potential to enhance potato seed production in view of its geographic location and climatic conditions, he added.

Amarinder noted that with the establishment of tissue culture and aeroponic technology at the Centre of Excellence for Potato, situated at Dhogri, Jalandhar, the whole seed potato producing area in the state will come under certified seed potato in the coming 4-5 years. Also, due to the soil being free from serious pathogens and pests, particularly brown rot bacterial wilt and potato tuber moth, Punjab had already been considered a “Pest Free Zone” for potato production, he stressed.