Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Punjab Police launches Operation Eagle, steps up vigil

As many as 16 checkpoints were put up at various points including Jagraon Bridge, Bus Stand, Shimlapuri, Jalandhar Bypass, Dhandari Kalan, Focal Point. etc.

ADGP said that today, as per the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav, special checks are being conducted across the state. (Twitter/ Amardeep Singh Rai)
As the Punjab Police launched ‘Operation Eagle’ to wipe out gangsters and other criminal elements, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) AS Rai reached Ludhiana and carried out a check on Friday.

ADGP Rai was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Joint Commissioner of Police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, DCP Investigation Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP operations Sameer Verma and others.

“I reviewed the checking being conducted by the teams at 16 checkpoints in Ludhiana and some accused have been nabbed by the teams during the check,” he said.

Rai appealed to the residents to support police in controlling crime in the state and also added that if people nab any snatcher, they should inform the police.

“Taking crime into our own hands is not the right thing to do,” he added.

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 08:49:18 am
