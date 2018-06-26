Operation Blue Star arrests: Punjab to pay full compensation amount if Centre doesn’t give its share

The statement said the CM expressed hope that the Centre would be forthcoming with its 50 per cent share of the compensation awarded by the court to the detainees. (Express photo/File) The statement said the CM expressed hope that the Centre would be forthcoming with its 50 per cent share of the compensation awarded by the court to the detainees. (Express photo/File)

The Punjab government will pay the full compensation amount of Rs 4.5 crore to the Jodhpur detainees if the Centre fails to pay its share.

In a statement Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who spoke to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on phone to urge for early resolution of the matter made the announcement. The detainees were arrested and detained in Jodhpur prison following ‘Operation Blue Star’ in June 1984.

The statement said the CM expressed hope that the Centre would be forthcoming with its 50 per cent share of the compensation awarded by the court to the detainees. “If for any reason, the Union Government fails to pay its share the state government would take over the entire liability and ensure that the detainees get much-delayed justice,” said the CM in the statement.

It said in the absence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was travelling abroad, the Chief Minister decided to take up the issue with the Home Secretary and demanded immediate steps by the Centre to release the compensation awarded by the Amritsar district court.

