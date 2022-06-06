Operation Blue Star anniversary: Dal Khalsa stages ‘Azadi March’

On the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, Dal Khalsa staged an ‘Azadi March’ in Amritsar on Sunday.

The protestors led by the group’s spokesperson Paramjit Singh Mand carried Khalistan flags and placards and raised slogans in support of independence. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s son Ishar Singh, Subheg Singh’s brother and Amrik Singh’s daughter were also in the parade.

“We are undertaking a freedom parade in Amritsar to pay homage to Sikh heroes who fought till their last breath, and to tell the government of India that we have neither forgotten nor will forgive perpetrators of the attack,” said party president Harpal Singh Cheema.

The protestors were also carrying a large float which displayed pictures of the damaged Akal Takht.

“We marched across the city and prayed in the memories of those killed in the attack. The mission of the martyrs was to liberate Punjab from Indian domination. We are determined to pursue the mission to its logical conclusion using the right to self-determination,” said Cheema.