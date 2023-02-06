Operation Akraman-IV: 1,116 arrested, 573 FIRs registered in Haryana as part of special drive against illegal activities

The Haryana Police conducted a series of coordinated raids, arrested 1,116 persons, and registered 573 FIRs under various sections of the IPC, NDPS, Arms, and the Excise Acts as part of the state-wide Operation Akraman-IV.

Talking to media persons Monday, Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal said: “The state police department had been collecting pinpointed intelligence on criminal activities in the state including trafficking of illegal arms, narcotic substances, and illicit liquor. A total of 1,327 teams comprising 7,109 police personnel under the command of senior superintendents of police/deputy commissioners of police conducted coordinated raids starting early morning on February 5… The element of surprise and simultaneous targeting of criminals at multiple locations led to very encouraging results. A total of 50 illegal firearms and 25 cartridges were seized. Similarly, 301 kg 462 gram ganja, 159.24 gram heroin, over 49 kg poppy husk, 1.155 kg opium, 34.42 gram smack, 83.22 gram sulpha, 3.19 gram charas and 108 prohibited tablets/capsules/injections were also recovered.”

“During these raids, the raiding teams have also managed to nab 12 most wanted/wanted criminals and three other offenders carrying cash rewards. The police have also arrested 188 proclaimed offenders and 15 bail jumpers. Among the arrested POs and bail jumpers, many of them were reported to be evading their arrest for a long time. In addition, 248 other accused involved in various cases were also nabbed during the special drive. Major recoveries from these accused include two gold chains, 28 mobile phones, Rs 3.59 lakh cash, and 38 vehicles. Cracking down on bootleggers, the teams confiscated 10,620 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 1,752 bottles of country-made liquor, 58 bottles of beer. The police have also recovered cash over Rs 1,91,776 from the accused arrested under the Gambling Act.

“This special drive was the 4th in the series of intelligence-driven state-wide crackdowns under Operation Akraman to clean up the state regarding crime and criminal elements and it reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Haryana Police Department to the citizens of the state for providing a safe and stable environment,” the DGP added.