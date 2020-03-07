Opened on Valentine’s Day, actor Dharmendra’s restaurant He Man sealed for building law violations

Earlier, Dharmendra had taken to social media to announce the launch of his new fine dining dhaba. (Photo: Dharmendra/ Instagram) Earlier, Dharmendra had taken to social media to announce the launch of his new fine dining dhaba. (Photo: Dharmendra/ Instagram)

The Haryana government Saturday ordered a survey of all unauthorised commercial establishments across state, a day after the Karnal Municipal Corporation sealed a farm-to-fork theme restaurant — He Man — franchised by veteran actor Dharmendra, on charges of building law violations.

The restaurant — He Man — was inaugurated on February 14 and is located on National Highway-44 on the outskirts of Karnal city, about 150 kms from here. A Delhi-based businessman, Pramod Kumar, holds the franchise. The Karnal civic body sealed the outlet Friday for not furnishing the change of land use (CLU) certificate and illegal construction.

Karnal’s Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said the action was initiated after the restaurant administration did not respond to two notices issued by the Karnal Municipal Corporation.

Earlier, Dharmendra had taken to social media to announce the launch of his new fine-dining dhaba.

“After the success of my restaurant Garam Dharam Dhaba, I am now announcing a farm-to-fork themed restaurant, He-Man,” Dharmendra had announced on Instagram.

The move to seal the seal the actor’s restaurant comes less than two weeks after the Central Pollution Control Board informed the National Green Tribunal that restaurants and roadside eateries at Murthal, some 80 kms from Karnal, were operating without approval from state pollution control board and extracting groundwater without permission.

On Saturday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij ordered that “a survey of unauthorized commercial establishments like marriage palace, banquet halls, paying guest accommodation, lodge, and private residential hostels will be conducted across the state…if any establishment is found to be violating safety norms and other rules and regulations then such establishments will either be closed immediately, or sealed”.

In a statement, Vij further said that it has come to the notice of the government that various unauthorized commercial establishments were operating within the limits of municipal corporations, municipal councils and municipality in state. “These establishments are flouting the safety norms and putting the valuable lives of citizens at risk by violating various rules and regulations and thereby causing loss of revenue. Therefore, for the purpose of ensuring public safety, the directions for conducting a survey have been given,” the minister said.

Vij added that officers have been directed to submit the report of the survey and the action taken report on March 13. “This should be done on a priority basis and appropriate action will be taken against the officers of the concerned civic body if they fail in this task,” Vij said.

Earlier, the CPCB along with Haryana state pollution control board and the municipal corporation had inspected the outlets at Murthal and told a NGT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that the state pollution control boards should ensure that necessary infrastructure with respect to collection and treatment of sewage and solid waste has been provided prior to granting permission to such units. It also recommended that the units should properly channelise the fugitive emissions, including emissions from cooking and kitchen operations, by providing proper ducting and exhaust system.

The NGT had earlier directed authorities to expedite setting up of a solid waste treatment plant for management of garbage generated by eateries.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana resident Abhay Dahiya and others against illegal dumping and burning of garbage, and discharge of untreated water by various establishments, including restaurants on G T Road, Murthal in Sonepat district.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd