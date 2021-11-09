Open Singhu, Tikri borders in public interest: Khattar

With the ongoing road blockade at Delhi borders set to complete one year on November 26, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reiterated that “blocked roads at Singhu and Tikri borders should be opened because common people were facing problems”.

“These roads should be opened in the interest of the public for smooth flow of traffic. There is a 5-foot road open at the Tikri border and there is problem in the passage of big vehicles. Talks are on, and if some people stop being stubborn and start communicating then the matter can be resolved quickly,” Khattar said in Karnal after inaugurating projects worth Rs 500 crore in his constituency.

The projects inaugurated in Karnal include an oxygen plant worth Rs 50 lakh in Kalpana Chawla Medical College and two road projects in worth Rs 225 crore.

On the occasion, Khattar said, “Work on construction of roads and railway tracks is moving at a fast pace in Haryana. That day is not far when Haryana will be leading in infrastructure. This will also enhance the financial status of the people of the country as well as the state. Haryana government has got approval of 17 National Highways from the Central government, for a stretch of 1,070-km, of which work on 11 highways has been done and work on the remaining highways is being carried out.”

The CM said that 12 new bypasses were being built in the state at a cost of Rs 950 crore.

“I assure people of Karnal that all the seven routes from Karnal would be four-laned in near future. So far, four roads have been completed, the remaining three roads will also be four-laned soon. Width of the roads adjoining three or more villages would be widened from 12 feet to 18 feet,” Khattar said.

Talking about the infrastructure projects, Khattar added, “The Orbital Rail Corridor has been approved from Palwal to Kundli, which will be built soon. A National Highway has also been approved for Panipat to Dabwali which will be built soon.”

He added: “There will be no unmanned crossing in Haryana and work is already going on in this regard.”