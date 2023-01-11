scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

2 youths try to burgle house, open fire when challenged

Vishwas Anand who chased the thieves said that he was studying at home with his friend and he had come to the kitchen when he heard some noises.

Dhakoli Station House Officer (SHO) Simarjeet Singh said that they analysed the CCTV camera footage and got vital clues.
Two youths allegedly tried to burgle a house in Dhakoli area in Zirakpur on Monday but when the son of the house owner and his friend tried to catch them, they fired a gun. Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

The owner’s wife, Ekta Anand, said that she along with her mother-in-law had gone to their relative’s house on Monday evening and her son was at home, studying with one of his friends.
She said that when she returned home after two hours at around 6.30 pm she found that her son was standing outside their home with the police.

“I was scared. My son told me that thieves tried to enter our home and then fired at him,” she said.

Vishwas Anand who chased the thieves said that he was studying at home with his friend and he had come to the kitchen when he heard some noises.

“My mother locked the house from outside, I checked the CCTV camera to find out who was outside and found that two men had entered the courtyard and trying to sneak into the rooms. We tried to chase them away but one of them fired a gun at me,” Vishwas said.

Dhakoli Station House Officer (SHO) Simarjeet Singh said that they analysed the CCTV camera footage and got vital clues.

A case under Sections 380, 511 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 01:42 IST
