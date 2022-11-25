scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

OPDs to start in Chandugarh’s GMCH Sector 48 from December 1

The OPD timings will be from 10 am to noon and the registration timing for OPDs (new patients), will be from 9 am to 11.00 am.

Punjab healthcare facilities, Punjab health, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsOn Saturdays the OPD will cater to orthopedics.

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will start OPD services in GMCH, South Campus, Sector 48, from December 1 onward.

The OPD timings will be from 10 am to noon and the registration timing for OPDs (new patients), will be from 9 am to 11.00 am. On Monday and Thursday, OPDs will be open for general medicine, on Tuesday and Friday, general surgery, and on Wednesday it will be for pediatrics. On Saturdays the OPD will cater to orthopedics.

More from Chandigarh

In addition to this the departments of dermatology, psychiatry, radiotherapy and oncology, tuberculosis and respiratory medicine will run follow-up OPDs as per follow-up appointments of the patients. Facilities for sample collection and X-rays will be available during the OPD hours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 11:34:42 pm
Next Story

Mann holds roadshows in 3 BJP bastions of Surat

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close