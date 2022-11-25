OPDs to start in Chandugarh’s GMCH Sector 48 from December 1

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will start OPD services in GMCH, South Campus, Sector 48, from December 1 onward.

The OPD timings will be from 10 am to noon and the registration timing for OPDs (new patients), will be from 9 am to 11.00 am. On Monday and Thursday, OPDs will be open for general medicine, on Tuesday and Friday, general surgery, and on Wednesday it will be for pediatrics. On Saturdays the OPD will cater to orthopedics.

In addition to this the departments of dermatology, psychiatry, radiotherapy and oncology, tuberculosis and respiratory medicine will run follow-up OPDs as per follow-up appointments of the patients. Facilities for sample collection and X-rays will be available during the OPD hours.