OPD services start in Chandigarh’s GMCH, Sector 48

A long-standing demand of local residents, OPD services for new patients and follow-up patients were inaugurated at GMCH, Sector 48 (South Campus), by Yashpal Garg, Secretary Health, in the presence of Rajinder Kumar Sharma, ward councillor, Director-Principal, GMCH-32, Prof Jasbinder Kaur, Medical Superintendent, GMCH, Prof Sudhir Garg, representatives of resident welfare associations of surrounding sectors and housing societies, faculty and staff of GMCH.

The issue of starting OPDs in GMCH-48 was raised by Rajinder Sharma with the Adviser to the Administrator during the Advisory Council meeting on November 24.

Taking immediate cognisance, the decision to start OPDs was taken from December 1, 2022 onwards with four departments — general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics and orthopaedics. In addition, the department of dermatology, radiation oncology, tuberculosis and respiratory medicine and department of psychiatry will run their follow-up OPDs.

These OPDs will be manned by consultants and residents from the respective departments. OPD timings will be from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. Registration will be open from 9.00 am to 11.00 am. In addition, there will be facilities for X-rays, sample collection and pharmacy.

After the inauguration, Garg interacted with representatives of various housing societies and the general public and assured them that the administration, as well as GMCH, is committed to providing accessible and quality healthcare to all citizens and that opening these OPDs is another step in that direction.

The arrangements will be reviewed at regular intervals and Garg stressed the importance and benefits of enrolling for Ayushman Bharat health ID for ease of availing of many health facilities and also the portability of electronic health records all over India in a confidential manner.