OPD facilities to be upgraded, made more patient-friendly at GMSH-16 and GMCH-32

New Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Tuesday interacted with senior doctors of GMSH-16 and GMCH-32 on matters related to the streamlining of the functioning of the OPDs and emergency ward at both hospitals, as well as on the topic of adequate social distance keeping in view the huge rush for OPD registrations.

To make the process smoother for both patients and doctors, it was decided that online registrations will be encouraged and a separate window will be provided at GMSH-16 so that online registered patients can get bar-code printed OPD cards. OPD registration will be allowed at the Sampark Centres on payment of a nominal amount of Rs 10 per registration by the patients. In addition to the above, the existing system of walk-in registrations will continue at GMSH-16. A front desk will be installed in GMSH-16 so that all information is available in one place and visitors don’t need to visit various departments. It was also decided that an IT Cell will also be created here and an e-Hospital module will be implemented on priority.

At GMCH-32, online OPD slots will be increased by 33 per cent to accommodate more patients and it was also decided that attendants of patients of GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 will be provided dormitory accommodation in UT, Guest House No.2 (earlier known as Panchayat Bhawan) on a priority basis. The director of hospitality will provide the accommodation, out of the available 100 dormitories, on the basis of documents relating to hospital admission and identity proof of the attendants.

From Tuesday onwards, online registration per doctor per hour has been increased to eight and patients who are fully vaccinated and have taken their second dose 14 days prior to appointment in the OPD would be exempted from RAT before visiting the GMCH-32 OPD. They have to show their certificate of vaccination either as a soft copy or in the printed form.

Meanwhile, on September 9 (Thursday), the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare will undertake a study visit to Chandigarh.