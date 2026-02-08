Op Prahar: part-2 of war against gangsters launched | Be visible, visit crime spots: Punjab DGP to senior cops

Announcing the launch of the second part of the ‘war against gangsters’ Op Prahar being conducted by Punjab Police, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav Sunday said senior police officers have been asked to step out and visit crime scenes.

Addressing the media here Sunday, he said the Commissioners of Police (CP) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) have been directed to visit all important scenes of crime to supervise investigations and ensure the tracing of heinous offences. “As part of the confidence-building measures, all the district chiefs have been directed to conduct field visits in high footfall and hotspot areas,” he said.

The DGP said that Punjab Police has sought the extradition/deportation of 38 gangsters operating from various foreign countries through the Centre under the laid-down procedure. These overseas gangsters are part of the original list of 61 gangsters who have been identified by Punjab Police for running crime syndicates in Punjab from abroad.

The DGP also cited comparative figures of crime in other states to emphasise that Punjab had a lesser rate of crime. He added that crime due to personal animosity is difficult to predict or prevent and a perception has been created due to such incidents that law and order is deteriorating in the state.

He said that prompt action has also been taken against those social media accounts and websites which are spreading fear in the state, with 350 FIRs lodged. He said 3,500 arms licences suspended out of 7,000 which had been identified for misuse. Further intensifying the ongoing “Gangstran Te Vaar” campaign to make Punjab a gangster-free state as per directions of CM Bhagwant Mann, Yadav announced the launch of 72-hours long “Operation Prahar-2” with focus on nabbing the wanted criminals.

The DGP, accompanied by Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, ADGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force Nilabh Kishore and Intelligence Chief Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, was addressing the press conference following a high-level meeting with all the CPs/SSPs and range IGPs/DIGs to review progress of ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ and ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaigns.

The initial operation resulted in the arrest of 3256 individuals in 72-hours and 69 weapons were recovered from them. The DGP said starting Monday, the operation will be conducted till Wednesday, and senior officers from Punjab Police Headquarters have been deputed for its effective supervision.

Sharing outcomes of 20 days of Gangstran Te Vaar campaign, Yadav said that 5,290 individuals including gangsters and criminals have been arrested and 128 weapons have been recovered from them after conducting 17,603 raids across the state.

Preventive action has been initiated against 2,973 persons, whereas, 5,413 persons were verified and released after questioning, he said, while adding that 344 proclaimed offenders (POs) were also arrested.

Debunking messages floating on social media talking of police excesses, Yadav clarified that this is lawful operation and police will only arrest the person who is wanted in crime. Special DGP, ADGP, IGP, and DIG-rank officers have been allocated police districts to oversee work, with the directive that accountability will be fixed for any lapses found, he added.

To enhance police presence and strengthen the crime response mechanism, he said that SOP on operational preparedness have also been issued to all CPs/SSPs and range IGPs/DIGs. The DGP said that the state’s police force is being augmented by auditing and mobilising force deployment from non-core duties to strengthen round-the-clock

High-Tech Nakas and city sealing points.

Following reports that many vehicles are moving without numbers, which are being used in crimes, the operational directions have also been issued to intensify the checking of vehicles, with a focus on challan and impounding vehicles, especially two-wheelers, moving without number plates.

Stressing on the need to make maximum use of wireless sets and walkie-talkies, he said that it will be the responsibility of concerned CP/SSP/Range IGP/DIGs to put in place proper police response after immediately the incident is reported. “To ensure rapid response after any crime incident is reported, a comprehensive sealing plan must be implemented to intercept perpetrators through intensive checking at escape routes and exit points,” he said.

Highlighting the state’s fight against drugs under the “Yudh Nashian Virudh” campaign, he said that Punjab Police registered 33,779 FIRs and made 48,167 arrests so far.