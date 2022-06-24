OP Dhankar: Congress jahaj sinking across country, including Haryana

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar is jubilant over the party’s performance in the recently held civic body polls for which counting took place on Wednesday. Dhankar tells Sukhbir Siwach about the party’s performance and the message of MC poll results.

How do you see BJP-JJP performance in the MC polls?

Of the 46 municipalities which had gone for polls on June 19, the BJP candidates won election for municipal body chiefs in 22 towns while our ally JJP has won three municipalities. Apart from the 22 municipalities won by BJP, party supported candidates have won in Bhuna, Meham and Safidon municipal bodies too. At one place (Bhiwani), our rebel has won.

Bhupinder Hooda says BJP got 26.3% votes, while independents got 52.2% votes. Your take?

Of the 46 municipalities, the BJP contested for head of 34 municipal bodies on party symbol while party supported candidates fought in four municipalities. The remaining eight municipalities were left for our ally JJP. In 38 municipalities, our municipal body chief candidates secured 47 % of total polled votes.

How do you see the comeback of BJP in Sonipat and Jhajjar?

The BJP has expanded its base in Mewat, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Jind, Kaithal and Dadri municipal body despite all challenges like agitations or corona pandemic in past. Those who used to consider themselves as “thekedar” of the area, their influence has shrunk. The reason is simple, we continued working on expansion of our cadre while our opponents remained busy in leg pulling of each other. The jahaj (ship) of Congress is sinking across the country including in Haryana.

How do you see the defeat of BJP in three municipalities in CM’s home district Karnal?

We have won Gharaunda municipality. Two municipalities which we lost fall in Nilokheri Vidhan Sabha constituency which is currently being represented by an independent MLA Dharam Pal Gonder, who is supporting the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. There may be a lack of coordination between the local MLA and the local BJP leaders there. There was an apparent lack of coordination in Assandh municipality too. The results would have been more encouraging, had the natural choices were preferred at all places in allotting the tickets.

What is the message of Haryana civic body polls?

The message is clear that the people have preferred the triple engine government of BJP because they have realised that if the Centre, state and local governments function in coordination, then development takes place at a fast pace. After the Narendra Modi government, there is focus on human development. Earlier, there were only a few cities which used to be in discussions in terms of development like Chandigarh or Bangalore. But now focus has been given to turn every town and city into a developed and smart locality. And budgetary provisions are being made for the same.