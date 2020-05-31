Mohali: Only random testing in district, pool testing not needed now: Health dept

The civil surgeon said that the department collects around 150 samples everyday due to which they are able to assess the vulnerability of the area. (File Photo/Representational) The civil surgeon said that the department collects around 150 samples everyday due to which they are able to assess the vulnerability of the area. (File Photo/Representational)

The health department, which has been carrying out random checking and collecting samples of suspected people to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district, said that pool testing is not required in the district yet.

Civil Surgeon, Dr Manjeet Singh told The Indian Express that they had collected 4,957 samples till May 28 out of which the reports of 326 samples are pending. He added that all the samples were collected randomly from different areas of the district.

When asked about the pool testing, he said that there was no need of the pool testing yet as they had targeted the areas which are vulnerable and those which reported the most cases.

“All the samples were collected through random checking. As of now we do not have a need to carry out pool testing. Our method is quite effective. Pool testing is done when the number of cases is high from a certain place. We had only two such areas- Jawaharpur and Nayagaon- from where the majority of the cases were reported,” he added.

Speaking further, the civil surgeon said that the department collects around 150 samples everyday due to which they are able to assess the vulnerability of the area.

