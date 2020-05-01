Only one active COVID-19 case in Panchkula, 2,000 tests conducted till now

With the least number of cases and the smallest population (six lakh) in the Tricity, Panchkula has tested the most number of people. (Representational) With the least number of cases and the smallest population (six lakh) in the Tricity, Panchkula has tested the most number of people. (Representational)

IT HAS been 12 days since the last COVID-19 positive case was reported in Panchkula district. Meanwhile, three COVID-19 patients were discharged on Thursday, bringing down the number of active cases in the district to only one. The district has reported 18 cases COVID-19 positive cases till now.

As the district heads towards becoming COVID-19 free, the health department has taken its first sigh of relief since the pandemic began. “This is the first time in many days that I am a little relaxed. All our patients, other than one, are fit and have been discharged,” said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

Even as the district is easing the lockdown norms in a slow and steady manner, the precautions to be maintained are many. “We know cases are almost over here, but this does not mean one can roam around freely. We will now especially keep a prompt eye on our border areas with Chandigarh and Mohali, as cases have been rising there,” says Kaur. The health department has planned to begin conducting random rapid tests and regular screenings at densely populated areas, including the slums in the district.

With the least number of cases and the smallest population (six lakh) in the Tricity, Panchkula has tested the most number of people. “We have tested almost 2,000 people till now. Of these, only 18 have tested positive ”

