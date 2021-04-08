Only emergency surgeries to be conducted at Chandigarh PGIMER

As many as eight positive cases were registered on PGI campus on Wednesday.

A meeting of the Operation Theatre Management Committee, was held under the chairmanship of Prof G D Puri, Dean (Academic) and Head, Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care on April 6 to discuss the functioning of the main Operation Theatre (OT), amidst this surge.

The house agreed that elective services provided by PGI will need to be suspended in the coming week to contain the spread, especially keeping in view the high positivity rate amongst Health Care Workers in PGI.

It was decided that only urgent, emergency surgeries will be conducted in all operation theatres till further orders. The decision, believe senior doctors who were part of the meeting, will also help to conserve manpower and material resources for utilisation towards providing patient care to increasing Covid patients.

“The aim is to decrease patients and attendants coming to PGI to contain the spread of Covid in the hospital. The Institute should not become a hotspot of infection, and also HCWs cannot be exposed to infection. A decision on OPDs will be taken next week,” agreed Dr Navin Pandey, Department of Hospital Administration, PGI.

The house also agreed that there was a need to stop all elective, non-urgent admissions, with a constant watch on this dynamic situation and decisions reviewed after two weeks.