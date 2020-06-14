Only Covid-19 positive cop of Chandigarh police recovers, joins back duty after one month

Notably, 11 fellow constables of Suman were also quarantined. They were all found negative. So far, only one positive case has been reported in Chandigarh police. (Representational) Notably, 11 fellow constables of Suman were also quarantined. They were all found negative. So far, only one positive case has been reported in Chandigarh police. (Representational)

Chandigarh police woman constable, Suman, who was found Covid-19 positive last month, was cured and joined back her duty in police lines, Sector 26, on Saturday. Suman was detected positive on May 12.

She was deputed for maintaining the law and order in Grain Market, Sector 26. She had small symptoms and tested positive in GMSH-16. SP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “She was cured completely. She was admitted at Sood Dharamshala under the close supervision of doctors. Before being declared completely recovered, she was put in the isolation at Police Hospital Sector 26. We have decided to give her lighter assignments.”

Notably, 11 fellow constables of Suman were also quarantined. They were all found negative. So far, only one positive case has been reported in Chandigarh police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.