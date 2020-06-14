scorecardresearch
Only Covid-19 positive cop of Chandigarh police recovers, joins back duty after one month

Chandigarh police woman constable, Suman, was deputed for maintaining the law and order in Grain Market, Sector 26. She had small symptoms and tested positive in GMSH-16.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: June 14, 2020 1:15:03 am
Coronavirus cases, Covid 19 test, Cop test positive, Chandigarh police, Chandigarh news, Indian express news Notably, 11 fellow constables of Suman were also quarantined. They were all found negative. So far, only one positive case has been reported in Chandigarh police. (Representational)

Chandigarh police woman constable, Suman, who was found Covid-19 positive last month, was cured and joined back her duty in police lines, Sector 26, on Saturday. Suman was detected positive on May 12.

She was deputed for maintaining the law and order in Grain Market, Sector 26. She had small symptoms and tested positive in GMSH-16. SP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “She was cured completely. She was admitted at Sood Dharamshala under the close supervision of doctors. Before being declared completely recovered, she was put in the isolation at Police Hospital Sector 26. We have decided to give her lighter assignments.”

Notably, 11 fellow constables of Suman were also quarantined. They were all found negative. So far, only one positive case has been reported in Chandigarh police.

