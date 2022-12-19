Only 51% applicants turn up for ASI exam

MERELY 51 PER CENT applicants (7,689) turned up to take the written examination for the 49 posts of assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) in Chandigarh Police Sunday. The exam was held in 36 centres in Chandigarh. Police received a total of 15,082 applications for the exam and the posts include 16 for women, 27 for men and six posts reserved for ex-service personnel.

A senior police officer said, “The prime reason behind fewer applicants turning up is the multiple exams related to the many services including banking, territorial Army officers’, government teachers’ exams, which were also scheduled on the same day and clashed with the ASI recruitment exam. I believe the same thing happened with other services also. It is expected that many candidates could have opted to appear in other exams instead of this one”. Meanwhile, the small number of candidates who turned up has surprised officials.

“We were stunned to see that merely 412 applicants of the 950 who were scheduled to appear in the examination centre at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, turned up,” a police officer deputed at the examination centre for security said. A majority of applicants came from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Applicants from states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were in large in number. Last month, police had arrested four people including a Chandigarh Police constable and a lower division clerk of the Indian Army posted in MP, for filing multiple admission forms.

Meanwhile, police made detailed law and order, security arrangements around the examination centres. Proper frisking, searching and biometric capturing of fingerprints of candidates was ensured. CCTV cameras and jammers were also installed at each centre and special nakas were laid around centres to prevent use of any illegal means during the examination. Two paramilitary personnel and PCRs were tasked for patrolling outside each centre. Flying squads were constituted to conduct surprise checks at the centres.

More than 1,000 police personnel were deployed on the duty Sunday which included 17 DSPs and 51 inspectors and other officials. The examination was closely supervised by all senior officers which was conducted without any untoward incident being reported.

In late evening, the question paper of the exam was uploaded on the ASI recruitment website of the Chandigarh Police along with answer key. The candidates were advised to file any objection by December 21, by logging in through their accounts. Police said that for further details, applicants can visit the Chandigarh Police’s website.