‘Only 35% Anganwadi workers on strike, Left parties instigating them’: Haryana CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday alleged that some political leaders “belonging to the Left parties” are instigating Anganwadi workers’ to stage dharnas. He said only 35 per cent of Anganwadi workers were part of the stir.

“Talks were held with various unions and their demands were accepted and 65 per cent of workers are on duty. Haryana is giving the highest honorarium to Anganwadi workers and helpers as compared to other states except for Telangana. The Central Government has now issued guidelines for uploading the data of children on the mobile app. Training will be given to Anganwadi workers in this regard and they will be given a one-time amount of Rs 1000. Similarly, on retirement, they will be given Rs 1 lakh and helper Rs 50,000. The dearness rate will also be added every year in the share of honorarium given by the state government to Anganwadi workers and helpers,” Khattar said in the Vidhan Sabha.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Anganwadi workers told him that they only want the implementation of the announcements made by the CM.

With opposition parties often cornering the BJP-JJP government of the state over unemployment, citing Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) figures, Khattar said the CMIE figures are baseless.

In December 2021, a CMIE report said there was 34 per cent unemployment in Haryana. In January, 2022, it said it is 25-26 per cent, Khattar added. “They are defaming the state.”

To this, Hooda intervened and said the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government quoted CMIE reports for their state in its advertisements.

“There cannot be different yardsticks adopted by CMIE for different states,” Hooda added.

Khattar replied, “In 2017, in one of the months, CMIE had shown the unemployment rate of Haryana as two per cent… They may at some stage say even 100 per cent are unemployed here. They have no parameters to follow.”

Citing data from the state government’s Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id), Khattar said eight lakh have accepted they are unemployed “which means around five-six per cent people in the state are unemployed”.